Regulatory Compliance Newsletter | May 2025

This May newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, environment and industry related laws. Notification of Karnataka Factories (Safety Audit) Rules, 2024; revision of labour welfare fund contribution in Haryana; exemptions for ITES and IT establishments under Shops and Establishments Act in Andhra Pradesh; notification of Environment (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management Rules, 2025; notification of Boilers Act, 2025 and classification of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are some of the major updates covered in this newsletter.

Central/ State labour laws updates

Karnataka Factories (Safety Audit) Rules, 2024

The Rules outlines the responsibilities of the occupier, safety audit standards, auditor qualifications, certification requirements, audit reporting, exemptions, re-audits, and procedures for submitting safety audit reports, among other provisions.

Amendments in the Andhra Pradesh Shops & Establishments Rules, 1990

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has notified amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Shops and Establishments Rules, 1990 and added provisions relating to appointment of authorities and appeal on fines.

Source: G.O.Ms.No.1, Labour Factories Boilers & Insurance Medical Services (Labour-I), 18th February, 2025

Revision of labour welfare fund contribution in Haryana

The labour welfare fund contribution rates have been revised by the Haryana Labour Welfare Board with effect from 1st January, 2025.

Kerala Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Rules, 2025

The fees to be paid for the grant of Certificate of Registration and licence has been revised.

Employment of women during night shift in factories in Kerala

The Government of Kerala has issued a notification under the Factories Act for varying the limits of working hours of women in certain group/class of factories mentioned in the Schedule, subject to the conditions prescribed in the notification.

Source: G.O.(P)No.19/2025/LBR, Labour and Skills (B) Department, notification dated 27th March, 2025

Exemption for ITES and IT establishments under Shops and Establishments Act in Andhra Pradesh

Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) and Information Technology (IT) Establishments have been exempted from certain provisions relating to working hours, holidays etc. for a further period of five years, subject to the conditions prescribed in the notification.

Source: G.O.Ms.No.7, Labour Factories Boilers & Insurance Medical Services (Labour.I), dated 25th March, 2025.

Environmental laws updates

Guidelines for Common Bio-medical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facilities

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued guidelines for common bio-medical waste treatment and disposal facilities wherein it covers the criteria for development of new Common Bio-medical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facility; location criteria; duties of the operator; record keeping etc.

Environment (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management Rules, 2025

The Environment (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management Rules, 2025 will supersede the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016 and come into effect from 1st April, 2026. Provisions relating to extended producer responsibility, environmental compensation, and centralized interface based online monitoring and compliance assessment has been introduced in the new Rules.

Guidelines for renewal of Wood-Based Industry licenses in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department has released new guidelines for renewal of licenses of wood-based industries after the prescribed time limit, under the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Wood Based Industries Rules, 2010.

Revised category list of industries – Kerala State Pollution Control Board

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued a circular with regard to categorization of industries into Red/Orange/Green and White categories based on pollution potential which were not included in the categorization list.

Industry related laws updates

Boilers Act, 2025

The Boilers Act, 2025 has repealed the Boilers Act, 1923 and come into effect from 1st May, 2025.

Gas Cylinders (Amendment) Rules, 2025

The amended Rules has added provisions relating to bar code marking, hydrogen cylinder safety, manner of submission of documents for any license under the Rules etc.

Classification of enterprises as micro, small and medium enterprises

The financial criteria for classifying Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has been revised. The investment and turnover limits for each category has been increased.

Karnataka Municipal Corporations Model Building (Amendment) Bye-laws, 2024

A new chapter has been inserted in the Bye-laws which specifies the general and specific requirements of Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure in the buildings, especially in respect of cabling aspects.

Source: Notification No: UDD/75/GEL/2021(P-5)(e); Dated: February 5, 2025

Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Act, 2025

Under the amendment Act, the definition of mineral oil has been expanded and mining lease has been replaced with petroleum lease.

Fire Safety Compliance guidelines in Delhi

National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) has urged all healthcare facilities to ensure compliance with the updated fire safety guidelines to enhance safety and meet accreditation requirements.

Andhra Pradesh Boiler Penalty Adjudication and Appeal Rules, 2025

The Rules outlines the process for adjudication, imposition of penalty and appeals related to violations of the Boilers Act.

Source: G.O.Ms.No.6, Labour Factories Boilers & Insurance Medical Services (Boilers & Coordn.) 13th March, 2025

Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) First Amendment Regulations, 2025

According to the amendment, products made of recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) may be used for packaging, storing, carrying or dispensing of food products as and when standards and guidelines are notified by the Food Authority.

Launching of registration of Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) applications through SUGAM portal

Applications for online registration of Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) should be submitted only through SUGAM portal along with the prescribed checklist of documents for the registration.

New online Export NOC System on SUGAM Portal - CDSCO

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to further enhance "ease of doing business" has streamlined the process of issuing export NOC for unapproved / approved new drugs through Sugam portal. Application for export NOC should be submitted through Sugam portal along with prescribed checklist of documents.

