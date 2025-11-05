ARTICLE
5 November 2025

8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: How Is Salary Of Govt Employees Calculated, And What Is Fitment Factor?

The central government has given the green light to the terms of reference (TOR) for the 8th Pay Commission. They have also named Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai...
The central government has given the green light to the terms of reference (TOR) for the 8th Pay Commission. They have also named Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a former Supreme Court judge, as the chairperson of the Commission. The commission will now start preparing its report and will submit it in the next 18 months. The report will go to the Union Cabinet for review and approval.

When the Cabinet approves a pay commission's recommendations, it also signs off on the fitment factor, which is a multiplier for salary and pension revisions for central government employees and pensioners.

Originally published by Economic Times.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

