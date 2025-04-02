ARTICLE
2 April 2025

Update On New Labour Codes

DL
DSK Legal

Contributor

Suyash Srivastava,Akanksha Tiwary, and Kumar Prem Anand

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, in its year-end review published on December 28, 2024, highlighted that it has been consistently working for harmonization of Rules under the new Labour Codes. Several regional meetings were held between August and October 2024 to facilitate State/UT Governments for framing the Rules. All 36 States/UTs are expected to complete publication of Rules by March 31, 2025. The Ministry has also outlined 4 key reforms to reduce compliance burdens and enhance ease of doing business: (a) Single Registration, (b) Single Return, (c) Firm-based common license with 5 years validity, and (d) Transitioning the role of Inspectors to Inspector-cum-Facilitators. As per the news reports, it is anticipated that the finance minister may announce the long-awaited implementation of the 4 labour codes in the upcoming Budget, with an expected phased rollout in the next financial year.

