JSA Mint Video & Podcast Series | Episode 1: The Blueprint Of Viksit Bharat 2047 (Video)

JSA in partnership with LiveMint, presents the thought-provoking video and podcast series "Transforming India: The Road to 2047".

India aims to become a developed economy by 2047, a milestone that would be transformative not only for India but for the world, given it is home to one-sixth of the global population.

In 1991, few believed in India's potential, but the first phase of transformation has become a reality, driven by fundamental policy and legal reforms. These changes have redefined aspirations, opportunities, and instilled confidence in Indians to compete globally.

India now stands at the cusp of a unique opportunity—a convergence of economic growth, geopolitical advantage, global support, financial capacity, and its demographic dividend. This must be harnessed to achieve its transformation aspirations.

To seize this opportunity, India needs a transformation agenda that will propel it to a hyper-growth trajectory. This challenge can be met if opportunities are widely distributed, and India's demographic dividend and entrepreneurial spirit combine effectively.

This podcast series will discuss and outline the strategic policy, legal, and regulatory pivots essential for refining India's Growth Agenda for 2047.

Episode 1 of the podcast set the blueprint for this series and outlined how India can shape its Transformation Agenda to achieve its goal of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

Setting the agenda are two of our highly regarded thought leaders, Amit Kapur, Joint Managing Partner, and Sidharrth Shankar, Partner.

