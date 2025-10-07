ARTICLE
7 October 2025

From Label To Loyalty: Food Packaging And Consumer Trust (Video)

IL
IndiaLaw LLP

Contributor

IndiaLaw LLP logo

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Explore Firm Details
We often grab snacks or drinks without reading the labels. Yet, those small details like calories, sugar, and ingredients go beyond regulation. They build consumer trust, brand transparency, and long-term loyalty.
India Consumer Protection
IndiaLaw LLP

We often grab snacks or drinks without reading the labels. Yet, those small details like calories, sugar, and ingredients go beyond regulation. They build consumer trust, brand transparency, and long-term loyalty.

In this episode of Legal Podcasts powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Ritika Dedhia speaks with Mr. Himanshu Nautiyal, a seasoned leader with decades of experience at Hindustan Unilever and Aditya Birla Group. Together, they unpack why the fine print on labels matters, the legal framework under FSSAI and the Consumer Protection Act, and how transparency can transform compliance into brand strength. From real-world controversies like the Minute Maid Zero Sugar recall to shifting consumer behaviour driven by health awareness, the conversation shows why labelling is no longer a tick-box obligation but a powerful tool to connect with consumers.

The takeaway is clear: the fine print isn't small at all it's a brand's promise. When companies honour it, they earn trust, loyalty, and long-term credibility. Legal Podcasts by IndiaLaw LLP simplifies laws and regulations, helping businesses and consumers stay informed and empowered. Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe for more legal insights.

{Food Labelling, FSSAI Regulations, Consumer Trust, Brand Transparency, Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), Misbranding, Consumer Protection Act 2019, Food Processing, Brand Loyalty, Legal Compliance, Food Sector Strategy, FSSAI 2020 Regulations, Retail Strategy. Hashtags }

#FoodSafety #FSSAI #ConsumerTrust #FoodLabelling #BrandStrategy #LegalCompliance #FoodTech #Retail #MadeInIndia #LegalInsights #Transparency #FoodBusiness #IndiaLawLLP #FoodLaw #FSSAI #FoodLabelling #BrandTransparency #LegalPodcasts #IndiaLawLLP #ConsumerRights #FoodPackaging #HealthAwareness

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
IndiaLaw LLP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More