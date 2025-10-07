From Label To Loyalty: Food Packaging And Consumer Trust (Video)

self

We often grab snacks or drinks without reading the labels. Yet, those small details like calories, sugar, and ingredients go beyond regulation. They build consumer trust, brand transparency, and long-term loyalty.

In this episode of Legal Podcasts powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Ritika Dedhia speaks with Mr. Himanshu Nautiyal, a seasoned leader with decades of experience at Hindustan Unilever and Aditya Birla Group. Together, they unpack why the fine print on labels matters, the legal framework under FSSAI and the Consumer Protection Act, and how transparency can transform compliance into brand strength. From real-world controversies like the Minute Maid Zero Sugar recall to shifting consumer behaviour driven by health awareness, the conversation shows why labelling is no longer a tick-box obligation but a powerful tool to connect with consumers.

The takeaway is clear: the fine print isn't small at all it's a brand's promise. When companies honour it, they earn trust, loyalty, and long-term credibility. Legal Podcasts by IndiaLaw LLP simplifies laws and regulations, helping businesses and consumers stay informed and empowered. Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe for more legal insights.

