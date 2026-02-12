DPDP Series- Episode 2: Inside The World Of Significant Data Fiduciaries (Video)

- in India
Welcome to Episode 2 of our DPDP Series, where we dive deep into one of the most critical aspects of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) – Significant Data Fiduciaries.
In this video, you'll learn:
✅ What qualifies an organization as a Significant Data Fiduciary
✅ Key responsibilities and compliance requirements under DPDP
✅ Why these entities play a pivotal role in safeguarding personal data
✅ Practical implications for businesses and individuals
Whether you're a business owner, compliance officer, or just curious about data privacy, this episode will help you understand the power and responsibility behind handling large-scale personal data.
