Argus Talks: Decrypting Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (Video)

Argus Partners is a leading Indian law firm with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Innovative thought leadership and ability to build lasting relationships with all stakeholders are the key drivers of the Firm. The Firm has advised on some of the largest transactions in India across various industry sectors. The Firm also, regularly advises the boards of some of the biggest Indian corporations on governance matters. The lawyers of the Firm have been consistently regarded as the trusted advisors to its clients with a deep understanding of the relevant business domain, their business needs and regulatory nuances which enables them to clearly identify the risks involved and advise mitigation measures to protect their interests.
Krishnava Dutt’s articles from Argus Partners are most popular:
in India
Argus Partners are most popular:
within Environment, Tax and Employment and HR topic(s)
with readers working within the Automotive and Law Firm industries
Following our previous episodes tracing the evolution of
India's data protection law, in this episode of Argus Talks,
our Managing Partner, Krishnava Dutt, and Technology & Data
Protection Partner, Udit Mendiratta, discuss the implementation
framework under the recently notified Digital Personal Data
Protection Act and DPDP Rules, 2025, and key obligations, sectoral
impact, and what organisations must do to stay compliant.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.