ARTICLE
1 December 2025

Argus Talks: Decrypting Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (Video)

AP
Argus Partners

Contributor

Argus Partners logo
Argus Partners is a leading Indian law firm with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Innovative thought leadership and ability to build lasting relationships with all stakeholders are the key drivers of the Firm. The Firm has advised on some of the largest transactions in India across various industry sectors. The Firm also, regularly advises the boards of some of the biggest Indian corporations on governance matters. The lawyers of the Firm have been consistently regarded as the trusted advisors to its clients with a deep understanding of the relevant business domain, their business needs and regulatory nuances which enables them to clearly identify the risks involved and advise mitigation measures to protect their interests.
Explore Firm Details
Following our previous episodes tracing the evolution of India's data protection law, in this episode of Argus Talks, our Managing Partner, Krishnava Dutt, and Technology & Data Protection Partner...
India Privacy
Krishnava Dutt and Udit Mendiratta
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Krishnava Dutt’s articles from Argus Partners are most popular:
  • in India
Argus Partners are most popular:
  • within Environment, Tax and Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Automotive and Law Firm industries

Following our previous episodes tracing the evolution of India's data protection law, in this episode of Argus Talks, our Managing Partner, Krishnava Dutt, and Technology & Data Protection Partner, Udit Mendiratta, discuss the implementation framework under the recently notified Digital Personal Data Protection Act and DPDP Rules, 2025, and key obligations, sectoral impact, and what organisations must do to stay compliant.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Krishnava Dutt
Krishnava Dutt
Photo of Udit Mendiratta
Udit Mendiratta
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More