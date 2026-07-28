SC Recognises And Applies Principle Of Transnational Issue Estoppel In Foreign-Award Enforcement Proceedings

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The Supreme Court of India has applied the doctrine of 'transnational issue estoppel' in a landmark ruling, establishing that parties cannot re-litigate issues already decided by foreign courts when challenging foreign award enforcement in India. This decision addresses the critical intersection of international arbitration, foreign judgments, and domestic enforcement proceedings.
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The SC, in Nagaraj V. Mylandla v. PI Opportunities Fund-I and Ors.1applied the doctrine of ‘transnational issue estoppel’, and held that once a foreign court or tribunal of competent jurisdiction has finally and conclusively adjudicated a specific issue, the parties are estopped from re-agitating that same issue before an Indian Court while objecting to enforcement of a foreign award in India.
Footnote
1 Nagaraj V. Mylandla v. PI Opportunities Fund-I and Ors., Special Leave Petition (Civil) Nos. 31866-68 of 2025.
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