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8 July 2026

MCA Extends Due Date For Filing Of Form DPT-3 Without Additional Fees

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The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued a one-time relaxation allowing companies to file Form DPT-3 for the financial year 2025-26 until 31 July 2026 without additional fees. This relief measure comes in response to a fire incident at the MCA Data Centre that necessitated system restoration activities. Companies can now take advantage of this extended deadline to comply with their deposit return filing obligations without incurring late payment penalties.
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 The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), vide General Circular No. 02/2026 dated 19 June 2026, has granted a one-time relaxation in the payment of additional fees for delayed filing of Form DPT-3 (Return of Deposits) for the financial year 2025–26. 

Normally, companies are required to file Form DPT-3 by 30 June 2026. However, following the fire incident at the MCA Data Centre on 5 June 2026, the MCA has been undertaking capacity enhancement and system restoration activities. In view of these circumstances, the MCA has permitted companies to file Form DPT-3 for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 up to 31 July 2026 without payment of any additional filing fees, thereby providing relief to companies during the Data Centre restoration period. 

Please find below the aforementioned MCA circular. 

MCA Circular - Extension of DPT-3.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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