Does Dissent Still Matter? Minority Creditor Protection after the 2026 IBC Amendment (Video)

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In this episode, our Managing Partner, Krishnava Dutt and our Finance Partner, Aastha, discuss the treatment of dissenting financial creditors following the 2026 amendment to the IBC, which replaces the earlier liquidation-linked floor with a “lower of” test.

They examine the rationale for the change and consider its implications for lenders relying on exclusive security, including why lenders may need to engage earlier in the resolution process rather than rely on dissent at the final stage.

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