IBC - NCLAT FORTNIGHTLY SUMMARY (September 1 – September 15, 2024)

The following is a snapshot of the important orders passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT"), under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("Code"), during the period between September 1, 2024 – September 15, 2024.

For ease of reference, the orders have been categorized and dealt with in the following categories, i.e., Pre-admission stage, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") stage, Post CIRP, Liquidation and Miscellaneous.

A. Pre-admission Stage

B. CIRP Stage

C. Post CIRP Stage

In Yogesh Kelkar v. Resolution Professional of Anudan Properties Private Limited, (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 751 of 2023), the NCLAT compared the principle of approval of scheme of arrangement vis-à-vis the approval of a resolution plan by the Committee of Creditors ("CoC") and observed that principles of corporate democracy are duly met where a duly constituted CoC approves a resolution plan by a requisite majority after due deliberation. Noting that the Code was a self-contained one, it went on to observe that the principles of approval of scheme of arrangement cannot be applied to approval of a plan by the CoC, nor can a decision which is taken with requisite vote, be challenged on the basis that the CoC comprised of only a sole member.

In the context of challenges to the contents of the plan, the NCLAT rejected challenges premised on the plan providing differential treatment between secured and unsecured financial creditors as well as challenge on the basis of grievance regarding a proposed haircut.

D. Liquidation Stage

E. Miscellaneous

The update was first published on Bar & Bench.

