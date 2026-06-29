Warehousing In India: A Legal And Investment Perspective

Once perceived merely as functional storage spaces dictated by fragmented tax structures and operational necessity, warehouses today stand transformed into sophisticated logistical and infrastructure assets underpinning the movement of trade, manufacturing, consumption, and capital across the country.

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In the shifting contours of India’s economic and industrial landscape, warehousing has emerged from the periphery of commerce to occupy a position of undeniable strategic significance. Once perceived merely as functional storage spaces dictated by fragmented tax structures and operational necessity, warehouses today stand transformed into sophisticated logistical and infrastructure assets underpinning the movement of trade, manufacturing, consumption, and capital across the country. The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (“GST”), the rapid proliferation of e-commerce and quick commerce platforms, the resurgence of domestic manufacturing under the “Make in India” and Production Linked Incentive (“PLI”) regimes, and the broader global realignment of supply chains away from China, have collectively accelerated this transformation. In consequence, India’s warehousing sector is no longer driven solely by considerations of storage, but increasingly by efficiency, connectivity, throughput optimisation, and supply chain resilience.

This transformation has been further driven by the emergence of dark stores and last-mile fulfilment centres, which have blurred the distinction between retail and warehousing. Designed to support quick-commerce delivery models, these facilities operate at high frequency and have introduced additional regulatory considerations relating to zoning, licensing, municipal approvals, fire safety, and lease compliance. Consequently, legal and regulatory diligence has become increasingly critical in the warehousing sector.

The Regulatory Architecture

Warehousing transactions today sit at the intersection of property laws, infrastructure regulation, foreign investment policy, customs frameworks, and state-specific land governance, each of which materially influences the viability and structuring of warehousing assets.

The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Act, 2007 (“WDRA Act”) and the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Registration of Warehouses Rules, 2017 (“WDR Rules”): The WDRA Act, together with the WDR Rules, form the principal regulatory framework governing registered warehouses in India. The framework regulates registration standards, structural requirements, insurance obligations, record maintenance, and issuance of negotiable warehouse receipts (“NWRs”) and electronic NWRs (“e-NWRs”). The regime assumes particular significance in commodity financing and pledge-based lending transactions, where stored goods are used as collateral by farmers, traders, and businesses. Within this setting, the system guarantees the presence, quantity, quality and safe custody of the stored commodities through controlled warehousing standards and warehouse receipts, which lowers credit risk for lenders and enables easier access to financing against such goods.

The significance of warehouses in secured lending and commodity financing was recognised by the Karnataka High Court in Canara Bank, Masur Branch v. Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (2025)1, which underscored the importance of the statutory framework under the WDRA Act and reaffirmed the role of registered warehouses and warehouse receipts in facilitating credit and financing transactions, by providing lenders with reliable and legally recognised security over stored commodities.

The Transfer of Property Act, 1882: The warehousing sector in India, predominantly operates through long-term leasehold and build-to-suit arrangements. Sections 105, 107, 108, and 111 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 (“TOPA”), inter alia, govern lease creation, registration requirements, rights and liabilities of lessors and lessees, and lease termination mechanisms, making the statute central to warehousing leasing and institutional logistic transactions. The Customs Act, 1962, Customs Warehousing Regulations, 2016, and the Manufacture and Other Operations in Warehouse Regulations, 2019 (“MOOWR”) framework govern bonded warehouses, duty deferment structures, and manufacturing operations within warehouse premises, thereby strengthening India’s attractiveness as a manufacturing and export hub.

In Bisco Limited v. Commissioner of Customs & Central Excise2, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the importance of compliance with the customs warehousing regime under the Customs Act, 1962, while clarifying the circumstances under which confiscation, duty demands, and penalties may be imposed in relation to goods stored in bonded warehouses. The decision highlights the heightened regulatory scrutiny applicable to bonded warehousing operations and the importance of adherence to statutory warehousing conditions.

The Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (“FEMA”) and the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 govern foreign investment and institutional participation in warehousing assets, a sector which presently permits 100% foreign direct investment under the automatic route. State-specific land zoning, environmental, and fire safety regulations: Warehousing development remains heavily dependent upon, inter alia, agricultural-to-industrial land conversion approvals, zoning permissions, fire safety approvals, environmental clearances and compliance with local development regulations, all of which materially impact project viability and transaction timelines. Product-Specific Regulatory Compliance: Warehouses involved in the storage, handling, or distribution of food products are required to comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 ("FSS Act") and the regulations framed thereunder. In particular, Section 26 of the FSS Act, imposes an obligation on food business operators to ensure compliance with prescribed food safety standards, while Section 31 of the FSS Act, mandates the procurement of the requisite licence or registration. Compliance with prescribed storage, hygiene, and handling requirements is especially critical for food warehouses and cold-chain facilities. Transportation Laws: The processes associated with warehousing go hand-in-hand with logistics such as road transport, rail transport, and maritime transport thus, transportation laws become a vital part of the warehousing environment. The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (“MV Act”) provides guidelines for permits and regulations governing transport of goods via road , having a direct bearing on the flow of inventories in and out of warehouses. Environmental clearances: Depending on the scale, location, and overall nature of the project, warehouse developments may be subject to environmental clearance rules, like those in the Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) Notification, 2006, issued under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. In practice, projects are classified as Category A or Category B, and then approvals come through either the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (“MoEF&CC”) or the relevant State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (“SEIAA”), depending on the classification. Warehouses that are proposed in environmentally sensitive zones are treated as Category A projects irrespective of their size or classification.

During the environmental approval phase, project proponents may be required to furnish land ownership plus land-use documents, environmental management plan, risk assessment reports, site layouts, groundwater details, and other suitable information and documents as required. Environmental due diligence becomes critical when the warehouse forms a part of a larger logistics park, an industrial development, or even an infrastructure undertaking, because any non-compliance can lead to delay in achievement of commercial operations of the project, thereby adversely impacting the overall timelines for implementation, which also in turn reduces investment viability for the investors.

Key Aspects of Title Due Diligence in Warehousing Transactions

From an investment perspective, title due diligence remains one of the most critical aspects of warehousing transactions, particularly given the sector’s increasing dependence on large peri-urban land parcels and emerging industrial corridors.

Verification of Title Chain : Examination of title deeds, conveyance documents, revenue records, and ownership history, to ensure clear and marketable title to the immovable properties.

: Examination of title deeds, conveyance documents, revenue records, and ownership history, to ensure clear and marketable title to the immovable properties. Encumbrance and Litigation Checks : Identification of mortgages, charges, outstanding property taxes, land revenue arrears, municipal dues, other statutory liabilities, acquisition notices, disputes, or pending litigation affecting the immovable property.

: Identification of mortgages, charges, outstanding property taxes, land revenue arrears, municipal dues, other statutory liabilities, acquisition notices, disputes, or pending litigation affecting the immovable property. Land Use and Conversion Verification : Ensuring the land is legally permitted for warehousing andindustrial use and that agricultural-to-industrial conversion approvals have been obtained.

: Ensuring the land is legally permitted for warehousing andindustrial use and that agricultural-to-industrial conversion approvals have been obtained. Regulatory Approvals and Licences : Assessment of environmental clearances, fire NOCs, sanctioned building plans, and operational approvals necessary for undertaking warehousing activities.

: Assessment of environmental clearances, fire NOCs, sanctioned building plans, and operational approvals necessary for undertaking warehousing activities. Lease and Occupancy Review: Examination of existing leasehold interests, tenancy claims, operational licences, and occupancy arrangements affecting the asset.

Note: Additionally, it would be advisable to undertake the examination of physical condition of the warehouse and financial performance of the same:

Facility Condition and Maintenance: Examination of the physical condition of the warehouse, including building structures, utilities, security infrastructure, maintenance records, and potential repair or capital expenditure requirements affecting the asset's operational efficiency and investment value.

Examination of the physical condition of the warehouse, including building structures, utilities, security infrastructure, maintenance records, and potential repair or capital expenditure requirements affecting the asset's operational efficiency and investment value. Financial Performance and Projections: Review of historical financial statements, revenue streams, occupancy levels, operating expenses, and projected cash flows to assess profitability, future growth potential, and the overall financial viability of the warehousing asset.

Warehouse Automation and Emerging Technologies

The warehousing sector is increasingly embracing automation technologies, including autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), artificial intelligence (AI)-driven inventory management systems, robotic picking solutions, computer vision technologies, and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled warehouse management platforms. These technologies enhance operational efficiency, improve inventory accuracy, reduce labour dependency, and facilitate faster order fulfilment, particularly in e-commerce, quick-commerce, and large-scale logistics operations. As warehouses evolve into technology-enabled infrastructure assets, operators must also navigate emerging legal considerations relating to data governance, cybersecurity, workforce transition, automated decision-making systems, and compliance with technology-driven laws, such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

The Investment Landscape

Private Equity and Institutional Capital : Warehousing assets continue to attract sovereign wealth funds, pension capital, and private equity platforms owing to long-term lease structures, stable yields, and sustained occupier demand across institutional ‘Grade A’ logistics parks.

: Warehousing assets continue to attract sovereign wealth funds, pension capital, and private equity platforms owing to long-term lease structures, stable yields, and sustained occupier demand across institutional ‘Grade A’ logistics parks. Manufacturing-Led Demand Growth: Investor confidence has been further strengthened by the sector’s evolving occupier profile where manufacturing, automotive, engineering, pharmaceutical, and third party logistics occupiers increasingly drive warehousing absorption alongside e-commerce platforms.

Investor confidence has been further strengthened by the sector’s evolving occupier profile where manufacturing, automotive, engineering, pharmaceutical, and third party logistics occupiers increasingly drive warehousing absorption alongside e-commerce platforms. Build-to-Suit and Pre-Leased Facilities: Customised warehousing facilities backed by long-term occupier commitments remain particularly attractive due to predictable cash flows, operational stability, and revenue visibility.

Customised warehousing facilities backed by long-term occupier commitments remain particularly attractive due to predictable cash flows, operational stability, and revenue visibility. China+1 and Supply Chain Diversification: India’s growing position within global manufacturing realignment strategies, coupled with the production linked incentive (“ PLI ”) regime and the MOOWR framework, has substantially enhanced investor interest in warehousing and industrial logistics infrastructure.

India’s growing position within global manufacturing realignment strategies, coupled with the production linked incentive (“ ”) regime and the MOOWR framework, has substantially enhanced investor interest in warehousing and industrial logistics infrastructure. Industrial Corridors and Multimodal Connectivity: Investor activity increasingly remains concentrated around industrial corridors, multimodal logistics parks, ports, and emerging Tier-II manufacturing and consumption centres where infrastructure-led expansion is expected to drive sustained occupier demand and long-term asset appreciation.

Investor activity increasingly remains concentrated around industrial corridors, multimodal logistics parks, ports, and emerging Tier-II manufacturing and consumption centres where infrastructure-led expansion is expected to drive sustained occupier demand and long-term asset appreciation. Warehouse Quality and Specifications: Modern warehouses with bespoke features like high clearances, ample dock doors with levellers, fire safety compliance, and energy efficiency attract premium tenants and command higher rentals.

Conclusion

India’s warehousing sector is no longer merely an adjunct to commerce, but an increasingly indispensable instrument of economic orchestration, where infrastructure, capital, and logistics converge with remarkable intensity. The sector’s continuing evolution will inevitably favour those stakeholders capable of navigating not only commercial opportunity, but the intricate interplay of regulatory nuance, institutional discipline, and strategic foresight thereby aligning the warehousing business with these requirements. In an environment defined by accelerating formalisation and global capital participation, legal precision is likely to emerge as the decisive architecture upon which enduring warehousing value is ultimately constructed.

Footnotes

1. Canara Bank, Masur Branch v. Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority, W.P. No. 101644 of 2025, 2025 KHC-D 12326 (Kar HC, Dharwad Bench, decided on 17 Sept. 2025).

2. M/s BISCO Ltd. v. Commissioner of Customs and Central Excise, Civil Appeal No. 4663 of 2009, 2024 INSC 231 (SC, decided on 20 Mar. 2024).

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