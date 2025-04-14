Revised MSME Classification Criteria: New Investment And Turnover Thresholds Effective From April 1, 2025

Updated MSME Classification Criteria Effective April 2025



The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) issued Notification S.O. 1364(E) on March 21, 2025, revising the MSME Classification criteria under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006. The updated MSME Classification, effective from April 1, 2025, supersedes the earlier thresholds set by Notification S.O. 2119(E) dated June 26, 2020, and aims to provide a more inclusive framework for enterprise categorization based on investment and turnover.

Revised Classification Criteria:

Category Investment Limit (INR) Turnover Limit (INR) Micro Enterprises Up to 2.5 crore Up to 10 crore Small Enterprises Up to 25 crore Up to 100 crore Medium Enterprises Up to 125 crore Up to 500 crore

These updated thresholds represent a significant increase from the previous limits, aiming to accommodate inflation and evolving market conditions. The adjustments are intended to allow more enterprises to qualify as MSMEs, thereby enabling them to access various government benefits and support schemes.

Legal Clarifications:

Composite Criteria: The classification continues to be based on a composite criterion of investment in plant and machinery or equipment and annual turnover. An enterprise will be classified in a particular category only if it meets both the investment and turnover limits specified for that category.

Implications for Enterprises:

The revision in classification criteria is expected to have several positive impacts:

Broader Eligibility: More enterprises can now qualify as MSMEs, gaining access to benefits such as priority sector lending, subsidies, and various government schemes designed to promote growth and sustainability within the MSME sector.

In conclusion, the revised MSME classification criteria reflect the government's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for the growth and development of micro, small, and medium enterprises in India.

