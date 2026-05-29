LMPC Rules Amended: New Compliance For E-Commerce

In recent years, the rapid expansion of e-commerce in India has brought with it a fresh set of regulatory considerations. As online shopping becomes the preferred mode of purchase for a growing section of the population, questions around product transparency, origin disclosure, and informed consumer choice have gained increasing prominence in policy discussions.

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Introduction

The legal metrology framework in India has steadily evolved over the years to keep pace with the changing dynamics of trade and commerce. From ensuring accurate weights and measures to mandating transparent labelling on packaged goods, the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 and amendments thereof (LMPC Rules)1 have served as a foundational instrument in protecting consumer interests across both physical and digital marketplaces.

In recent years, the rapid expansion of e-commerce in India has brought with it a fresh set of regulatory considerations. As online shopping becomes the preferred mode of purchase for a growing section of the population, questions around product transparency, origin disclosure, and informed consumer choice have gained increasing prominence in policy discussions. The Department of Consumer Affairs has, over time, responded to these developments through a series of targeted amendments to the LMPC Rules each aimed at strengthening the accountability of sellers and platforms operating in the digital space.

Key Highlights

To address the growing need for greater transparency in online commerce, the Government of India has introduced the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2026, vide Gazette Notification G.S.R. 128(E) dated 13 February 2026.2 The following are the key highlights of this amendment:

What Has Changed: A new sub-rule (10A) has been inserted into Rule 6 of the LMPC Rules, requiring every e-commerce entity selling imported products to provide product listings in a searchable and sortable filter that specifies the country of origin .

A new sub-rule (10A) has been inserted into Rule 6 of the LMPC Rules, requiring every e-commerce entity selling imported products to provide product listings in a that specifies the . Who It Applies To: The obligation extends to all e-commerce entities that list or sell imported packaged commodities on their platforms in India.

The obligation extends to that list or sell imported packaged commodities on their platforms in India. Effective Date: The rules come into force on 1 July 2026 , giving platforms a transition window of approximately four and a half months from the date of the Gazette notification to implement the necessary changes.

The rules come into force on , giving platforms a transition window of approximately four and a half months from the date of the Gazette notification to implement the necessary changes. Compliance Obligation for Platforms: E-commerce entities will be required to overhaul their platforms to accommodate this new disclosure requirement across all relevant product listings. Non-compliance may attract penalties under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

Conclusion

The introduction of sub-rule (10A) under the LMPC Rules marks another step towards strengthening consumer transparency in the digital marketplace. By requiring e-commerce platforms to enable a searchable and sortable country-of-origin filter for imported products, the amendment seeks to ensure that consumers are better informed while making purchasing decisions online.

With the amendment set to come into effect on 1 July 2026, e-commerce entities operating in India should proactively review their product listing frameworks, data management systems, and seller onboarding processes to ensure compliance. Early adoption of the required platform modifications will be essential not only to avoid potential regulatory exposure under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, but also to reinforce consumer trust in online marketplaces.

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Footnotes

1. https://megweights.gov.in/acts/Legal-Metrology-Packaged-Commodities-Rules-2011.pdf

2. Available at: https://consumeraffairs.gov.in/public/upload/files/2026.02.13%20PCR%201st%20COO%20Filter%20on%20e-commerce%20websites_1771231030.pdf

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