Fund Manager For Mutual Fund Schemes Investing In Commodities And Overseas Securities

SEBI, vide circular dated April 30, 2024, has amended the master circular for mutual funds dated May 19, 2023. Some of the key changes are as follows...

JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.

SEBI, vide circular dated April 30, 2024, has amended the master circular for mutual funds dated May 19, 2023. Some of the key changes are as follows:

the requirement to appoint a dedicated fund manager for making the prescribed overseas investments by schemes is now optional (earlier this was not optional); and in case where a person is appointed as a fund manager for commodity based funds and for making prescribed overseas investment, the board of the Asset Management Companies will be responsible for: (a) ensuring that the person appointed should have adequate expertise and experience to manage investments in commodities market, and (b) reporting the same to the trustees, on a periodic basis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.