ARTICLE
11 September 2024

Mutual Fund

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
To enhance ease of doing business, SEBI, vide circular dated April 30, 2024, modified certain provisions of the Master Circular for MFs dated May 19, 2023.
India Corporate/Commercial Law
Authors

Appointment of fund manager for MF schemes investing in commodities and overseas securities

To enhance ease of doing business, SEBI, vide circular dated April 30, 2024, modified certain provisions of the Master Circular for MFs dated May 19, 2023. The key modifications are as follows:

  1. for commodity-based funds, appointment of a dedicated fund manager is optional;
  2. the requirement to appoint a dedicated fund manager for making the prescribed overseas investments is optional; and
  3. in case where a person is appointed as a fund manager, he should have adequate expertise and experience to manage investments in commodities market or in overseas securities, as the case may be; and the board of the asset management companies will be responsible to ensure compliance and reporting regarding the same to the trustees, on a periodic basis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

