Mutual Fund

Fund manager for MF schemes investing in commodities and overseas securities

SEBI, vide circular dated April 30, 2024, amended the master circular for MFs dated May 19, 2023. Some of the key changes are as follows:

the requirement to appoint a dedicated fund manager for making the prescribed overseas investments by schemes is optional (earlier this was not optional); and in case where a person is appointed as a fund manager for commodity-based funds and for making prescribed overseas investment, the board of the Asset Management Companies will be responsible for: (a) ensuring that the person appointed should have adequate expertise and experience to manage investments in commodities market, and (b) reporting the same to the trustees, on a periodic basis.

