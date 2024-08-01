ARTICLE
1 August 2024

Ministry Of Corporate Affairs Notified Section 33 Of The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023

PL
Pioneer Legal

Contributor

Pioneer Legal logo
Pioneer Legal is a new age law firm with a dynamic approach to revolutionize the legal landscape in India. We excel in providing commercially viable legal solutions in tandem with high happiness quotient for our attorneys and clients.
Explore
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, via notification dated February 20, 2024, has brought into force the amendments proposed to Section 46 of the Act.
India Antitrust/Competition Law
Photo of Pritha Jha
Person photo placeholder
Photo of Mamta Jain
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, via notification dated February 20, 2024, has brought into force the amendments proposed to Section 46 of the Act. A brief overview of the amended Section 46 of the Act is as follows:

  • The Competition Commission of India ("CCI/Commission") may allow a producer, seller, distributor, trader, or service provider included in a cartel to withdraw its application for lesser penalty.
  • The Director General and the Commission will be entitled to use any evidence submitted by a producer, seller, distributor, trader, or service provider in its application for lesser penalty, except its admission.In case during the course of the investigation, a producer, seller, distributor, trader, or service provider, who has already disclosed a cartel, makes a vital disclosure with respect to another cartel in which it is alleged to have violated Section 3 of the Act, the Commission may impose upon such producer, seller, distributor, trader, or service provider a lesser penalty in respect of the cartel already being investigated without prejudice to the relevant producer, seller, distributor, trader, or service provider obtaining lesser penalty regarding the newly disclosed cartel.

Originally published 05 April 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Pritha Jha
Pritha Jha
Person photo placeholder
Adwait Munje
Photo of Mamta Jain
Mamta Jain
Person photo placeholder
Andre Jaggi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More