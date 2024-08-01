In Flight Connectivity Plans To Be Offered By Airtel And Reliance Jio

Telecom giants Airtel and Reliance Jio have introduced in-flight plans aimed at providing uninterrupted connectivity to users while they are airborne [https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/in-flight-plans-from-airtel-and-reliance-jio-starting-at-rs-195/photostory/107947139.cms]. These plans offer a range of benefits including data, calling, and SMS support, ensuring that users can stay connected even at high altitudes.

There are two ways of operation for Inflight Connectivity ("IFC"): i) Air-to-Ground System wherein an antenna installed beneath the aircraft, receives signals from ground towers where a seamless connection is maintained up to a certain altitude; and ii) Satellite Based System where satellites directly transmit signals to antennas installed on the aircraft, particularly effective over sea routes and upon reaching an altitude of 3,000 meters, the on-board antenna switches to satellite-based services.

Airtel and Jio, as service providers would be required to have a satellite gateway earth station in India and the In-Flight and Maritime Connectivity ("IFMC") service providers can utilize Indian or foreign satellite systems with Department of Space authorization. Frequency assignment from the Wireless Planning and Coordination wing of the Department of Telecommunications is required, although existing spectrum bandwidth can be used by telecom licensees. Designated authority, likely overseen by the Home Secretary, has the right to monitor or intercept messages within the IFMC network. IFMC service providers and their partners must provide necessary hardware and software for lawful interception at the designated authority's premises [Flight and Maritime Connectivity Rules, 2018 (Section 4, 6, 12)].

Originally published by 08 May, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.