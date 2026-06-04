Challenging ‘Purported Awards’ Under Section 34 Of The Arbitration And Conciliation Act, 1996: Doctrinal Foundations And Emerging Jurisprudence

One of the recurring jurisdictional questions in Indian arbitration law concerns the status of a “purported arbitral award” namely, an award rendered in the absence of a valid arbitration agreement or by a tribunal lacking inherent jurisdiction.

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Introduction

One of the recurring jurisdictional questions in Indian arbitration law concerns the status of a “purported arbitral award” namely, an award rendered in the absence of a valid arbitration agreement or by a tribunal lacking inherent jurisdiction.

The issue raises a fundamental doctrinal question: can such an award be challenged under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“Arbitration Act”), or is it a legal nullity that may simply be ignored?

The debate lies at the intersection of several foundational principles of arbitration law, including competence-competence, separability of arbitration agreements, minimal judicial intervention, and the finality of arbitral awards. It also probes the conceptual distinction between:

A non-existent arbitral award; and

A void but legally existing arbitral award.

Indian courts have increasingly adopted the view that even jurisdictional objections relating to the absence of a valid arbitration agreement must ordinarily be raised within the statutory framework of Section 34. This approach reflects the broader judicial position that the Arbitration Act is a self-contained and exhaustive code governing challenges to arbitral awards in India.

This article analyses the doctrinal foundations governing “purported awards” under Indian arbitration law, the scope of Section 34 challenges to arbitral awards, the treatment of jurisdictional defects in arbitral proceedings, and the evolving judicial approach towards nullity arguments in arbitration disputes.

The issue assumes considerable significance in commercial arbitration disputes involving forged arbitration clauses, invalid arbitration agreements, lack of arbitral jurisdiction, and challenges to awards rendered by improperly constituted tribunals.

Statutory Framework Governing Challenges to Arbitral Awards

Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996

Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 provides the primary statutory mechanism for setting aside arbitral awards in India. The provision permits courts to set aside arbitral awards on limited grounds, including:

Incapacity of a party;

Invalidity of the arbitration agreement;

Lack of proper notice;

Decisions beyond the scope of the arbitration agreement;

Improper composition of the arbitral tribunal; and

Conflict with the public policy of India.

Importantly, Section 34(3) prescribes a strict limitation period of three months (extendable by thirty days in limited circumstances) from the date of receipt of the arbitral award.

Indian arbitration jurisprudence has therefore consistently treated Section 34 as the exclusive statutory remedy for challenging arbitral awards, including awards allegedly rendered without jurisdiction.

Competence-Competence and Jurisdictional Objections

Section 16 of the Arbitration Act incorporates the doctrine of competence-competence, which empowers an arbitral tribunal to rule on its own jurisdiction, including objections relating to the existence or validity of the arbitration agreement.

Section 16(2) specifically requires jurisdictional objections to be raised before the arbitral tribunal itself. Thereafter, a party aggrieved by the tribunal’s determination may challenge the resulting award under Section 34.

Section 34(2)(a)(ii) expressly permits courts to set aside arbitral awards where the arbitration agreement itself is invalid. Consequently, the statutory framework contemplates that even challenges based on lack of arbitral jurisdiction must ordinarily be addressed through Section 34 proceedings.

This approach reinforces the legislative objective of minimising parallel proceedings and preserving procedural discipline in arbitration disputes.

Exhaustive Nature of Section 34

Indian arbitration law is substantially modelled on the UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration. Courts have therefore repeatedly emphasised that the Arbitration Act constitutes a complete and self-contained code.

In Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd. v. Jindal Exports Ltd.[1], the Supreme Court held that recourse against arbitral awards is ordinarily confined to the statutory remedies specifically provided under the Arbitration Act.

This principle has significant implications for purported awards. If parties were permitted to bypass Section 34 by treating certain awards as nullities outside the statutory framework, it would undermine:

The finality of arbitral proceedings;

The statutory limitation period under Section 34(3); and

The legislative policy favouring certainty and minimal judicial intervention in arbitration matters.

Accordingly, Indian courts have generally discouraged collateral attacks on arbitral awards outside the framework of Section 34 proceedings.

Distinguishing Non-Existent Awards from Void Awards

A central doctrinal issue concerns the distinction between:

An arbitral award that is legally non-existent due to absence of jurisdiction; and

An arbitral award that exists but is void or liable to be set aside.

Certain judicial authorities have recognised that where no arbitration agreement existed at all, the arbitrator lacks inherent jurisdiction and the resulting award may constitute a nullity.

However, even in such situations, courts have increasingly taken the view that the declaration of nullity must ordinarily be obtained through judicial proceedings under Section 34 rather than through collateral challenges or by simply ignoring the award.

This approach reflects practical and policy considerations. A purported award may continue to appear valid to third parties, enforcement courts, or commercial counterparties unless formally set aside. Permitting parties to disregard awards unilaterally would create significant uncertainty within the arbitral system.

Scope of Judicial Review under Section 34

The scope of interference under Section 34 remains deliberately narrow. Courts do not sit in appeal over arbitral awards and cannot ordinarily re-appreciate evidence or substitute their own interpretation of contractual disputes.

However, judicial interference is permissible where the award suffers from:

Patent illegality;

Violation of natural justice;

Jurisdictional defects; or

Conflict with the fundamental policy of Indian law.

In Associate Builders v. Delhi Development Authority[2] and Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt. Ltd. v. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.[3], the Supreme Court reaffirmed that Section 34 review is confined to exceptional circumstances involving patent illegality or public policy violations.

The jurisprudence therefore seeks to balance arbitral finality with judicial supervision necessary to preserve procedural legitimacy and jurisdictional integrity.

Fraud, Invalid Arbitration Agreements, and Purported Awards

Indian courts have consistently held that fraud vitiates all legal acts. Consequently, an arbitral award obtained through fraudulent means or based on a forged arbitration agreement may be liable to be set aside under Section 34(2)(b)(ii) on grounds of conflict with public policy. This becomes particularly relevant where:

Arbitration clauses are fabricated or forged;

Consent to arbitration is absent; or

The tribunal assumes jurisdiction without a legally enforceable arbitration agreement.

Even in such cases, however, Indian courts generally require parties to invoke the statutory challenge mechanism under Section 34 rather than treating the award as automatically void without judicial determination.

The Concept of a ‘Purported Award’

A “purported award” refers to a decision rendered by a tribunal that allegedly lacked jurisdiction due to absence of a valid arbitration agreement or because the tribunal exceeded the scope of its authority.

The argument advanced in support of the nullity doctrine is that where jurisdiction never existed, no legally recognisable arbitral award could have come into existence at all. Accordingly, such an award should not require formal setting aside proceedings. However, this approach raises serious difficulties within the framework of the Arbitration Act.

First, it potentially creates a parallel mechanism for challenging arbitral awards outside Section 34.

Second, it undermines the mandatory limitation regime under Section 34(3), since parties could theoretically challenge awards indefinitely by characterising them as nullities.

Third, it conflicts with the legislative policy underlying the Arbitration Act and the UNCITRAL Model Law, both of which contemplate annulment proceedings as the principal remedy against jurisdictionally defective awards.

Indian courts have therefore increasingly favoured the position that jurisdictional defects must ordinarily be adjudicated through Section 34 proceedings.

UNCITRAL Model Law and International Arbitration Practice

Article 34 of the UNCITRAL Model Law similarly provides an exhaustive framework for setting aside arbitral awards, including awards rendered without jurisdiction or in the absence of a valid arbitration agreement.

Model Law jurisdictions generally require parties to pursue annulment proceedings rather than disregard arbitral awards unilaterally.

The Indian approach aligns with this broader international arbitration framework and reinforces India’s pro-arbitration policy aimed at ensuring certainty, enforceability, and procedural discipline in arbitral proceedings.

Impact of N.N. Global Mercantile on Jurisdictional Challenges

The Constitution Bench judgment in N.N. Global Mercantile Pvt. Ltd. v. Indo Unique Flame Ltd.[4] further clarified the doctrine of separability and the treatment of arbitration agreement validity under Indian law.

The Court emphasised that once an arbitral award is rendered, issues relating to the validity or enforceability of the arbitration agreement must ordinarily be addressed within the statutory challenge framework under Section 34.

This reinforces the broader judicial trend against collateral challenges to arbitral awards outside the Arbitration Act.

Policy Considerations and Finality of Arbitral Awards

Requiring challenges to purported awards to be brought under Section 34 serves several important policy objectives:

Preservation of certainty and finality in arbitration proceedings;

Prevention of indefinite collateral attacks on arbitral awards;

Maintenance of procedural discipline and limitation periods; and

Alignment with international arbitration standards.

Although critics argue that requiring formal setting aside proceedings for jurisdictionally defective awards imposes unnecessary procedural burdens, Indian arbitration jurisprudence has largely prioritised finality and certainty over informal nullity arguments.

Conclusion

The concept of a “purported arbitral award” highlights the doctrinal distinction between non-existent awards and void but legally existing awards under Indian arbitration law.

However, the prevailing judicial position increasingly recognises that even where an arbitral tribunal allegedly lacked jurisdiction, parties must ordinarily seek formal relief under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

Indian courts have consistently treated the Arbitration Act as a self-contained and exhaustive code governing challenges to arbitral awards. Consequently, jurisdictional objections, allegations of invalid arbitration agreements, and claims of nullity are generally required to be adjudicated within the statutory framework and limitation regime prescribed under Section 34.

The emerging jurisprudence including recent judicial developments concerning purported awards and invalid arbitration agreements reinforces the broader policy objectives of arbitral finality, certainty, and minimal judicial intervention.

As arbitration continues to play an increasingly central role in commercial dispute resolution in India, the treatment of purported awards under Section 34 will remain a significant issue in the evolving landscape of Indian arbitration jurisprudence.

Footnotes

1 (2011) 8 SCC 333

2 (2015) 3 SCC 49

3 2024 SCC OnLine SC 522

4 (2023) 7 SCC 1

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