Personal Flight Refunds Don't Fly As Commercial Disputes: Chand Mehra v British Airways PLC*

Seeking a refund for cancellation of a flight for personal travel? The Delhi High Court says that commercial courts are not the right forum.

Tuli & Co is an insurance-driven commercial litigation and regulatory practice established in 2000. With offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, we undertake work for a cross section of the Indian and international insurance and reinsurance market and work closely alongside Kennedys’ network of international offices

Article Insights

Tuli & Co are most popular: within Privacy, Insurance, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence, Insurance and Technology industries

Seeking a refund for cancellation of a flight for personal travel? The Delhi High Court says that commercial courts are not the right forum.

Background

Two passengers cancelled their tickets due to a medical emergency. The airline issued travel vouchers but still deducted cancellation fees. The passengers sued the airline in a commercial suit, claiming a full refund, interest, and damages, arguing that it was a service-related issue.

Decision

The Court disagreed and said:

Not all contracts are commercial. The context of the transaction matters. Commercial disputes must involve business or trade, and personal travel does not fulfil this requirement. The airline was only obligated to take the passengers to their destination. If there is no trade or commerce involved, it is not a commercial matter.

Footnote

* 2025 SCC OnLine Del 6207.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.