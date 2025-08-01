SC Rules On Prerequisites To Implead A Person/ Entity In An Arbitral Proceeding

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
The SC in Adavya Projects Private
Limited v. Vishal Structures Private Limited
& Ors.,1 held that the
arbitral tribunal can implead a third party during the arbitration
proceedings, despite non-issuance of the notice of arbitration or
not naming the third party in an application for constitution of an
arbitral tribunal.