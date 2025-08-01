SC Rules On Prerequisites To Implead A Person/ Entity In An Arbitral Proceeding

The SC in Adavya Projects Private Limited v. Vishal Structures Private Limited & Ors., held that the arbitral tribunal can implead a third party during...

The SC in Adavya Projects Private Limited v. Vishal Structures Private Limited & Ors.,1 held that the arbitral tribunal can implead a third party during the arbitration proceedings, despite non-issuance of the notice of arbitration or not naming the third party in an application for constitution of an arbitral tribunal.

1. Adavya Projects (P) Ltd. v. Vishal Structurals (P) Ltd., 2025 SCC OnLine SC 806.

Originally published 29 July 2025

