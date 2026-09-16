CCI Amends The Commitment Regulations, 2024

- within Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
- in India
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Business & Consumer Services and Chemicals industries
- within Transport, Government, Public Sector, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
Key changes to timelines and process
The Competition Commission of India (Commitment) Amendment Regulations, 2026 recalibrate key timelines, introduce a structured re-filing mechanism for defective applications and align the framework with the CCI General Regulations, 2024.
Effective Date: 19 August 2026
(Published in the Official Gazette on 19 August 2026)
01 Longer Timelines
Key timelines under the commitment process have been extended
02 A new route for defective applications
A clear, structured re-filing mechanism brings certainty and fairness.
03 What this means for businesses
- More time to decide and prepare
Longer windows to evaluate, prepare and file commitment applications and more time for the Commission’s initial consideration.
- A more manageable process
A transparent re-filing route for defective applications ensures a fair opportunity to correct and move forward.
- Clear clock-stop protection
Time taken or extensions availed to furnish information or responses are excluded-helping manage the overall timeline more predictably.
- Greater procedural clarity
The extended timeline, together with the exclusion of specified period, provides greater clarity on the duration of the commitment process.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]