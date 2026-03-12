The Role Of Competition Law In M&A And India`s Economic Development: Recent Merger Trends (Video)

Sharing a highlight from the recent JSA Mint India Investment Summit 2025, where a series of thought-provoking breakout discussions took centre stage.

Sharing a highlight from the recent JSA Mint India Investment Summit 2025, where a series of thought-provoking breakout discussions took centre stage. Among these was an engaging session featuring our Partner & Chair – Competition Law, Nisha Kaur Uberoi, and Deepak Acharya, Group General Counsel/Chief Legal Officer, Aditya Birla Group, focusing on the pivotal topic: "The Role of Competition Law in M&A and India's Economic Development: Recent Merger Trends."

This insightful conversation delved into the intricacies of how competition law plays a significant role in shaping mergers and acquisitions, and India's economic landscape. The dialogue underscored recent trends and offered valuable perspectives on navigating this complex environment keeping in view of India's 'Viksit Bharat 2047'vision.

