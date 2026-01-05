India's Data Paradox: Safeguarding Privacy While Preserving Competition

King Stubb & Kasiva (KSK) is a full-service law firm with 10 offices nationwide, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Mangalore, and a team of 150+ professionals.

Introduction

In today's digital economy, data has emerged as a powerful economic asset, central to business growth, innovation, and competition. Firms increasingly rely on consumer data its collection, processing, and monetisation to design personalised services and enhance efficiency. However, this extensive dependence also brings forward serious concerns about privacy, market fairness, and regulatory oversight. Nowhere is this conflict more visible than in India, where the rapid evolution of the digital market has triggered a growing debate on how to balance individual privacy rights with the competitive interests of businesses.

The Growing Economic Value of Data

Data serves as an economic input similar to labour and capital. Digital markets operate on rich data on user behaviour, preferences and patterns. Firms exploit data to provide personalised services, enhance operational efficiency, and develop competitive advantage. As user bases grow, so does the economic value of such data, transforming it into a strategic asset for shaping market power. Larger firms that control extensive data-driven ecosystems are often disproportionately advantaged, generating concerns that such concentration of data may diminish competitive conditions.

At the same time, data-led innovation contributes to economic development by facilitating more efficient business models, supporting entrepreneurs, and fuelling investment in technology-based solutions. In this regard, data has a dual character as a driver of economic development and a source of market imbalance.

The Privacy Challenge

With deeper data collection, privacy concerns increase. People share more information today than ever before, frequently without realizing how that information is used. The issues of surveillance, data misuse, and unauthorized tracking still hold, raising the questions of whether personal information is still safe.

Privacy advocates state that without proper protections in place, data will be used for economic exploitation of another person's fundamental, and that violation of rights leads to damage. Consent, specificity, data minimization, and purpose limitation become critical to ensuring that data practices are fair and accountable.

Thus, the challenge becomes building a responsible approach, whereby businesses can utilize data for legitimate purposes, and people retain some sense of control over their personal information.

Data as an Instrument of Market Power

A primary concern regarding data-oriented business models is their capacity to warp competition in the marketplace. When a business has a larger dataset, it can create an edge over smaller businesses that cannot compete with the same level of access. Dominant businesses can utilize data to:

Understand their competitors' tactics,

Predict how markets will behave,

Trap consumers into their ecosystems, and

create artificial points of entry.

These actions can create concentration, which can lead to less choice for consumers over time. Additionally, businesses with access to behavioural data may be able to shape consumer behaviour by employing targeted advertisements or nudges, thereby changing their behaviour implicitly. Once businesses wield this dual control (of both data and competition), it becomes difficult for policymakers to turn a blind eye.

The Indian Context: Regulatory Challenges

The evolving data governance landscape in India reflects the difficulties of achieving equilibrium between privacy and competition. As the digital economy of the country rapidly evolves, regulators must protect the data of citizens and, at the same time, foster innovation and promote fair markets.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has recognised the relative importance of data as a component of market power. In relation to many cases, including those involving concentrated market power held by large digital platforms, the CCI has examined how the monopolisation of data may harm competition. Still, the effectiveness of competition law to address competition complaints draws upon a much larger ethical landscape that relates to the use of data and the requirements for data protection.1

This is when the prompt for protections from data protection laws comes to mind. India's legal framework seeks to allow users to control their personal data by providing protections for consent-based processing, transparency and accountability. However, there will be tension between privacy law and competition law. Privacy law is created to protect consumers similar to competition law, but from different perspectives.

Key Points of Conflict Between Privacy and Competition

Data Sharing Requirements: Competition authorities sometimes encourage data sharing between firms to improve market access. However, excessive sharing may compromise user privacy, especially if sensitive personal information is involved.



2. Consumer Consent: Competition law assumes consumers benefit from more market choices. But if firms collect data without meaningful consent, such "choice" becomes superficial. Privacy law attempts to fill this gap by mandating informed, voluntary agreement.



3. Data Minimisation vs. Market Efficiency: Privacy law emphasises collecting only the minimal necessary data. In contrast, competition authorities often view data accumulation as a driver of efficiency and innovation. These opposing objectives create a regulatory dilemma.



4. Profiling and Consumer Harm: Both privacy and competition frameworks recognise that profiling may manipulate consumer behaviour. However, only privacy law addresses the risks of intrusive tracking, while competition law focuses on whether such profiling restricts competition.

The Need for Regulatory Coordination

Neither privacy law nor competition law alone can adequately regulate data-driven markets. Instead, India requires a coordinated, coherent approach where both regulatory domains work together. Joint investigations, cross-regulatory consultations, and harmonised guidelines would ensure that:

Data protection frameworks prioritise user rights,

Competition rules prevent abuse of data dominance, and businesses receive clarity and predictability in compliance requirements.

A collaborative model can help India manage digital markets more effectively by balancing innovation with user protection.

Conclusion

The intersection of privacy rights and competition in the marketplace poses one of the most significant policy challenges of India's digital transformation. While data is a driver of economic growth, innovation, and market efficiency unregulated data practices can undermine the individual right to privacy and fairness in the marketplace. We will need a balanced approach that preserves the recognized economic value of data while also protecting fundamental rights in creating a sustainable digital ecosystem.

As India transforms into a data economy, having coordinated regulation, effective safeguards, and an unequivocal policy framework will be vital for navigating these complex issues. Overall, it is critical to ensure data advances the public good facilitating growth without infringing on rights.

