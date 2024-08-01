Pursuant to two separate notifications issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on March 7, 2024:
- The thresholds set out under Section 5 of the Act have been increased as follows:
|ENTERPRISE LEVEL
|Asset (India)
|Turnover (India)
|Asset (Worldwide with India)
|Turnover (Worldwide with India)
|OLD
|INR 2,000 Crores
|INR 6,000 Crores
|USD 1 Billion with at least INR 1,000 Crores in India
|USD 3 Billion with at least INR 3,000 Crores in India
|NEW
|INR 2,500 Crores
|INR 7,500 Crores
|USD 1.25 Billion with at least INR 1,250 Crores in India
|USD 3.75 Billion with at least INR 3,750 Crores in India
|GROUP LEVEL
|Asset (India)
|Turnover (India)
|Asset (Worldwide with India)
|Turnover (Worldwide with India)
|OLD
|INR 8,000 Crores
|INR 24,000 Crores
|USD 4 Billion with at least INR 1,000 Crores in India
|USD 12 Billion with at least INR 3,000 Crores in India
|NEW
|INR 10,000 Crores
|INR 30,000 Crores
|USD 5 Billion with at least INR 1,250 Crores in India
|USD 15 Billion with at least INR 3,750 Crores in India
Any combination exceeding the abovementioned thresholds are required to notify the CCI in the manner prescribed under Section 6(2) of the Act.
- The thresholds set out under the previous notification issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on March 27, 2017, whereby exemption was granted to combinations where the target entity had assets or turnover below the notified thresholds, have been increased as follows:
|DE MINIMIS EXEMPTION
|Assets
|Turnover
|OLD
|INR 350 Crores
|INR 1,000 Crores
|NEW
|INR 400 Crores
|INR 1,250 Crores
Originally published 05 April 2024
