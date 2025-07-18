Exploring Indirect Transfer Rules In APAC Region: Effects Of The Hong Kong Inward Re-Domiciliation Regime

With the gazetting of the Companies (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill
2025 by the Hong Kong Legislative Council, along with various
amendments (referred to as Committee Stage Amendments or
CSAs)1 on May 23, 2025, the inward company
re-domiciliation regime (the Regime) has officially been
implemented. The first wave of applicants has already emerged,
marking a significant milestone in Hong Kong's corporate
regulatory framework and signalling a growing interest among
multinational corporations (MNCs) in re-domiciling their holding
companies to Hong Kong.2 Given these early trends, we
are already seeing an increasing number of MNCs exploring Hong Kong
as a destination for corporate re-domiciliation.
We previously explored the potential tax implications in China
resulting from the Regime in our tax publication dated June 10,
2025.3 Beyond China, similar indirect transfer rules
have been introduced in various Asia–Pacific (APAC)
jurisdictions such as Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia,
South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, etc. In this article, we will discuss
how the Regime, as well as comparable re-domiciliation frameworks
in other jurisdictions such as Singapore, may impact indirect
transfers in the aforementioned APAC jurisdictions.
Indirect Transfer Rules in the Key APAC Jurisdictions and the
Potential Tax Implications
We set forth in the table below a brief overview of the indirect
transfer rules in the key APAC jurisdictions and the potential tax
implications of re-domiciling a nonresident company that indirectly
holds a subsidiary in these jurisdictions to Hong Kong or another
jurisdiction with a comparable re-domiciliation.
|Jurisdictions
|Indirect Transfer Rules
|Potential Tax Implications
|
Australia
|
- An indirect share transfer involving an Australian company that
holds Australian land or mining interests may be subject to capital
gains tax and/or landholder duty.
- Capital gains tax would typically apply if more than 50 percent
of the foreign company's assets (by market value) are land and
mining interests in Australia.
- Landholder duty can apply where the company holds Australian
land or mining interests that exceed certain value thresholds.
|
- While there is no established guidance, the re-domiciliation of
a foreign holding company (i.e., changes jurisdiction without
changing its legal identity) is unlikely to trigger a taxable
indirect transfer under Australian law, as long as there is no
change in ownership of the Australian company's shares.
|
India
|
- The Indian indirect transfer tax would be triggered if a
foreign company's share or entity's interest is deemed to
derive its value substantially from the assets (whether tangible or
intangible) located in India. This means that, if on the specified
date, the value of the Indian assets:
- Exceeds the amount of USD 1.15 million (INR 100 million);
and
- Represents at least 50 percent of the value of all the assets
owned by the company or entity; where value of an asset means the
fair market value of such asset on the specified date without
reduction of liabilities, if any, in respect of the asset.
- Where the foreign company or entity derives substantial value
from Indian assets, the purchaser/buyer should withhold Indian
capital gains taxes on behalf of the seller at the time of
acquisition of the foreign company or entity.
- In addition to the above withholding obligation, the buyer,
seller, and the Indian company through which the foreign company or
entity being sold derives substantial value, should also undertake
requisite filings and other compliances in accordance with the
Indian income tax law.
|
- The Indian Income tax law is silent and contains no specific
provisions governing the tax treatment of a foreign company that
re-domiciles to another offshore jurisdiction.
- While re-domiciliation may generally not be treated as a
taxable transfer in India (depending on the specific facts) and
typically does not trigger indirect transfer provisions, the Indian
tax implications of such a re-domiciliation will depend on several
factors (primarily whether it entails a transfer or not),
including:
- Whether the existing share capital remains in place or is
extinguished and replaced by new shares under the laws of the
destination jurisdiction;
- Whether new share certificates are issued or existing ones
continue to be valid;
- The interaction of domestic laws in both jurisdictions and any
applicable bilateral tax‐treaty provisions;
- The applicability of India's General Anti-Avoidance Rules
(GAAR); and
- The applicability of treaty abuse provisions like principal
purpose test, limitation of benefit clause, etc.
- A detailed, fact-specific, case-by-case analysis should be
performed to determine whether the re-domiciliation constitutes a
taxable transfer in India and, if so, to identify any resulting tax
consequences arising from India indirect transfer.
|
Indonesia
|
- If a foreign shareholder sells or transfers shares in a conduit
or special purpose company that is resident in a tax haven
jurisdiction and holds, directly or indirectly, a special
relationship (i.e., 25 percent or more shareholding or control)
with an Indonesian company, the transaction may be recharacterized
as a direct sale or transfer of the Indonesian company.
- In such case, the transaction may be taxed at a rate of 5
percent on the gross purchase price or transfer value, regardless
of whether the sale results in a gain or loss.
|
- While there is no established guidance, the re-domiciliation of
a conduit or special purpose company that is resident in a tax
haven jurisdiction (i.e., changes jurisdiction without changing its
legal identity and thus not constituting a legal liquidation),
should not trigger a taxable indirect transfer under Indonesian
law, as there is no change in legal ownership of the tax haven
company's shares.
|
Japan
|
- Japan does not have a general rule for taxing indirect share
transfers. However, if the foreign entity being transferred is a
real estate-rich company, i.e., more than 50 percent of its asset
value is derived (directly or indirectly) from Japanese real
estate, and the seller meets certain ownership thresholds (e.g., 5
percent for listed and 2 percent for unlisted), the gain may be
taxed in Japan.
- For foreign corporation sellers, the tax rate in general is
around 25 percent. For nonresident individuals, it is around 15
percent. Certain tax treaties may exempt nonresidents from capital
gains taxation.
|
- While there is no established guidance, the re-domiciliation of
a foreign holding company (i.e., changes jurisdiction without
changing legal identity) is unlikely to trigger a taxable transfer
under Japanese law, as there is no change in legal ownership of the
Japanese shares.
|
Malaysia
|
- Effective from 1 January 2024, Malaysia has introduced Capital
Gains Tax (CGT) which applies to the disposal of capital assets by
local and foreign companies.
- CGT may apply in the event of an indirect transfer of unlisted
shares in a Malaysian company if the Malaysian company is a
"land-rich company" (i.e., at least 75 percent of the
company's total tangible assets come from real property in
Malaysia). Where the Malaysian company is a land-rich company in
Malaysia, it follows that the shares of its immediate holding
company and above may also fall within the ambit of "Section
15C shares"4 which would be subject to CGT in
Malaysia.
- CGT is imposed at 10 percent on gains from the disposal.
|
- While there is no established guidance, the re-domiciliation of
a foreign holding company (i.e., changes jurisdiction without
changing legal identity) is unlikely to trigger a taxable transfer
under Malaysian law, as there is no change in legal ownership of
the Malaysian shares.
|
South Korea
|
- Although the Korea Corporate Income Tax Law (CITL) does not
provide explicit guidance on indirect share transfer at the foreign
parent's level, such a change has not generally been regarded
as a taxable event. However, the Korean tax authorities have
recently taken a more aggressive interpretive stance on indirect
share transfers.
- In a 2024 case, where a Singaporean company indirectly held
Korean shares through a BVI entity, the tax authorities treated the
BVI share transfer as an indirect transfer of Korean shares and
imposed corporate income tax and securities transaction tax.
However, the Jeju District Court ruled in favor of the taxpayer,
holding that in the absence of clear legal authority, applying a
substance-over-form5 approach would violate the
principle of legality in taxation. The case (2023GuHap5879) remains
pending on appeal.
- Additionally, if the Korean subsidiary is a real property
holding company and the value of its shares represents over 50
percent of the foreign parent's total assets, the transfer of
the foreign parent may be recharacterized as a transfer of Korean
real estate6 based on the principle above.
- The withholding tax amount should be the lesser of (a) 22
percent of the capital gains or (b) 11 percent of the gross
proceeds unless there are tax treaties which provide tax
exemption.
|
- While there is no established guidance, the re-domiciliation of
a foreign holding company (i.e., changes jurisdiction without
changing legal identity) is unlikely to trigger a taxable transfer
under Korean law, as there is no change in legal ownership of the
Korean shares.
|
Taiwan
|
- Taiwan does not have a general rule for taxing indirect share
transfers. However, an indirect transfer involving a Taiwan
property-rich company may trigger the House and Land Transactions
Income Tax (HLTIT) on capital gains, regardless of when the
underlying properties were acquired. HLTIT is applicable if (1) the
seller holds more than 50 percent of the shares or capital of the
company, and (2) at least 50 percent of the company's value is
attributable to land and buildings located in Taiwan. When both
conditions are met, the seller becomes liable for
HLTIT.7
- For equity transactions, capital gains realized by nonresident
shareholders are taxed at rates ranging from 35 percent to 45
percent, depending on the holding period of the shares.
|
- While there is no established guidance, the re-domiciliation of
a foreign holding company (i.e., changes jurisdiction without
changing legal identity) is unlikely to trigger a taxable transfer
under Taiwan law, as there is no change in legal ownership of the
Taiwan shares.
|
Vietnam
|
- From October 1, 2025, under the new Corporate Income Tax (CIT)
Law, foreign corporate shareholders will be subject to CIT at a
flat rate on the gross sale proceeds from the sale of shares in
Vietnam nonpublic joint stock companies (JSCs) or interests in
limited liability companies (LLC), whether directly or
indirectly.
- Earlier drafts of the new CIT law proposed a 2 percent flat
rate, but it was ultimately removed from the final version. The
specific rate applicable to such transfers is expected to be
clarified in the upcoming CIT Decree.
|
- While internal restructurings involving a change in ownership
or transfer of shares shall now be subject to tax, the
re-domiciliation of a foreign holding company (i.e., changes
jurisdiction without changing legal identity) is unlikely to
trigger a taxable transfer, as there is no change in legal
ownership of the Vietnam shares, directly or indirectly.
Takeaway – While some
jurisdictions have explicitly stated that indirect transfer rules
may not apply when there is no transfer of equity interest,
uncertainties persist regarding how tax authorities will interpret
these rules with the re-domiciliation regime in different
jurisdictions. This is particularly true concerning the interplay
with the availability of treaty benefits across different
jurisdictions. As such, navigating these complexities requires
careful consideration and proactive planning to mitigate potential
risks.
Actions
Given the increasing prevalence of indirect transfer rules
across APAC, MNCs must carefully assess the potential tax
consequences before proceeding with the re-domiciliation of a
holding company to Hong Kong or another jurisdiction with a similar
re-domiciliation framework. Failure to consider these implications
could lead to unforeseen tax liabilities and compliance risks.
To navigate these complexities effectively, we strongly
recommend that businesses seek professional tax advice tailored to
the specific jurisdictions involved. Engaging with experienced tax
advisors will help ensure compliance with local regulations while
optimizing corporate restructuring strategies.
Additionally, prior to the proposed re-domiciliation, MNCs
should consider engaging with local tax authorities to clarify
their stance on the re-domiciliation process. This can be achieved
through informal proactive communication or by seeking an advance
tax ruling where applicable, ensuring the group can have a clear
understanding of their perspective before proceeding.
Footnotes
1 Companies (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2025, May 23, 2025,
https://www.legco.gov.hk/yr2025/english/ord/2025ord014-e.pdf
2 Notice of Manulife (International) Limited's
Re-domiciliation from Bermuda to Hong Kong, June 6, 2025, https://www.manulife.com.hk/en/individual/about/newsroom/re-domicile.html
3 Yvette Chan et al., "Navigating New Horizons
– How Hong Kong's Inward Re-Domiciliation Regime Affects
the Indirect Transfer Under China Tax Rules," Alvarez &
Marsal, June 9, 2025, https://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/thought-leadership/navigating-new-horizons-how-hong-kong-s-inward-re-domiciliation-regime-affects-the-indirect-transfer-under-china-tax-rules
4 Section 15C shares refers to shares in a
foreign-controlled company, which at the time of acquisition, at
least 75 percent of the company's total tangible assets come
from real property in Malaysia.
5 Article 14 of the National Basic Tax Law allows the tax
authority to disregard the form of a transaction and impose tax
based on its substance (i.e., Substance-Over-Form
principle).
6 Article 93(7)(b) of the Korea Corporate Income Tax
Act
7 Income Tax Act Article 4-4, updated September 13, 2024,
https://law.dot.gov.tw/law-ch/home.jsp?id=12&parentpath=0,2&mcustomize=law_view.jsp&lawname=201803070024&article=4&article2=4&istype=L&language=english
Originally published 14 July 2025
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.