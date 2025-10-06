Unlocking Innovation: The Hong Kong 2025 Policy Blueprint For Intellectual Property

As Hong Kong positions itself at the forefront of innovation and technology in Asia, the protection and commercialization of intellectual property ("IP") have become central to its economic strategy. In his 2025 Policy Address, Hong Kong SAR's Chief Executive unveiled a series of initiatives designed to transform Hong Kong into a premier regional IP trading hub, as summarized below.

Promoting Intellectual Property Trading

The Hong Kong global ranking in IP rights has risen to sixth place, reflecting significant progress in the protection and management of intangible assets. Recognizing IP as a cornerstone for innovation and technology ("I&T") development, the Government is committed to advancing measures in IP financing, valuation, and protection. Efforts will be intensified to promote the Hong Kong IP trading capabilities internationally, leveraging the city's robust legal framework and professional services to attract global IP transactions.

Bolstering Intellectual Property Financing

To further support the commercialization of IP, the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau ("CEDB") and the Intellectual Property Department ("IPD") will collaborate with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA") to launch an IP financing sandbox. This initiative will target pilot sectors, particularly technology, enabling businesses to leverage their IP assets for financing. The sandbox will bring together expertise from banking, insurance, valuation, and legal professionals, creating a supportive ecosystem for IP-backed financial solutions.

Patent Valuation Services and Subsidies

With the official operation of the Hong Kong Technology and Innovation Support Centre by the end of 2025, the Government will provide local small and medium-sized I&T enterprises with patent evaluation services based on national standards. A two-year pilot programme will be introduced to subsidize patent valuation, offering SMEs a credible reference for credit financing. This initiative aims to lower barriers for innovative companies seeking to unlock the value of their patents and access funding for growth.

Protecting Intellectual Property Rights

The Government remains proactive in safeguarding IP rights, especially in the context of emerging technologies. Following a public consultation on enhancing the Copyright Ordinance to address AI technology development, a code of practice will be formulated, and legislative proposals will be prepared. Additionally, a review of the registered designs regime is underway, with consultation planned by the end of the year. These measures are designed to ensure that the IP laws in Hong Kong remain responsive to technological advancements and international best practices.

External Promotion and Recognition

To raise the profile of Hong Kong as an IP trading center, the Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council ("HKTDC") will promote IP financing at the Business of IP Asia Forum 2025. The IPD will also nominate local enterprises for the prestigious China Patent Award, jointly organized by the China National Intellectual Property Administration and the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Conclusion

The 2025 Policy Address sets out a forward-looking agenda for IP in Hong Kong, reinforcing the role the territory as a regional IP trading center. Through targeted initiatives in IP trading, financing, valuation, protection, and international promotion, Hong Kong is poised to drive innovation, support technology enterprises, and maintain its competitive edge in the global IP arena.

