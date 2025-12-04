Hong Kong Cracks Down On Video Game TPM Circumvention

On 24 November 2025, Hong Kong Customs IP Investigation Bureau carried out a targeted raid operation to address illegal activities involving the circumvention of game consoles.

Authorities seized various game consoles linked to the case, 13 suspected infringing consoles, 29 memory cards with unauthorized games, a desktop computer with an external hard disk, and various computer equipment. The operation followed reports that the target was offering paid services to bypass game console protections (Technical Protection Measures a.k.a. TPMs) and selling infringing games via social media.

With support from the copyright owner (led by Rouse), Customs raided locations in Kwun Tong and Tsuen Wan, seizing the equipment and discovering over 5,000 suspected infringing game files during a digital examination. Two men, aged 42 and 38, were arrested and later released on bail as investigations continue. Customs warned that selling or using TPM circumvention devices is a serious offence under the Copyright Ordinance and encourages the public to report suspected violations.

