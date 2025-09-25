Hong Kong And The WIPO Signed A Memorandum Of Understanding On Database

On September 1, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of China signed a Memorandum of Understanding...

On September 1, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) regarding the "WIPO Lex Judgments" database.

The database provides free, open access to leading judicial decisions relating to IP from around the world. Under the MOU, Hong Kong will contribute leading IP judgments from the Judiciary to the database, facilitating the international IP community's access to such judgments, while also demonstrating Hong Kong's IP-related judicial expertise.

(Source: Xinhua News Agency)

