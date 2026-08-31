You're Owed Money. Now What? – A Practical Guide To Debt Recovery In Hong Kong

Business in Hong Kong moves fast. Deals get done, invoices stack up, and cashflow is king. But when a debtor goes quiet or stops responding to demands for payment, what can you do?

As we approach the final quarter of 2026, the debt landscape in Hong Kong has never looked more challenging. In 2025, Hong Kong saw a 45% rise in corporate insolvencies compared to the prior year – the highest levels since 2009, according to a recent global insolvency report published by a leading accounting firm. Statistics from the Official Receiver’s Office show compulsory winding‑up petitions rising from 566 in 2023 to 831 in 2025, while bankruptcy petitions climbed from 7,860 to over 10,000 across the same period. Companies Registry figures add to the concern, with 116,073 firms closing in 2024 and no clear sign of the trend easing in 2026.

With sectors from commercial real estate to construction, retail, and hospitality all under strain, unpaid debts are an increasingly common challenge for businesses of all sizes. Fortunately, Hong Kong's legal framework provides creditors a clear, well-established pathway to recover what they are owed, and often more quickly than you might expect.

This guide is designed to give you a straightforward overview of how debt recovery works in Hong Kong, so you have a clearer idea of your options.

Don’t sit on it

Timing matters. The longer a debt remains outstanding, the harder it becomes to recover. This is particularly true for debts of over six months. Debtors may dissipate assets, restructure their affairs, or simply disappear. In Hong Kong, limitation periods apply, which is generally six years for simple contract debts and twelve years for debts secured by a deed. Wait too long, and you risk losing your right to claim altogether.

Beyond the deadlines, there is a practical reality: in a market where liquidity is tightening and insolvencies are climbing year-on-year, acting early often means the difference between recovering your money and joining a long queue of unsecured creditors. Businesses that seek professional advice promptly are far more likely to achieve positive results, while those that delay often discover that few recoverable assets remain.

Step 1: consider your position

Before taking any formal steps, it is worth considering a few basics:

What evidence do you have? Contracts, invoices, delivery receipts, emails, WhatsApp messages, any form of communications. All of these can support your claim.

Contracts, invoices, delivery receipts, emails, WhatsApp messages, any form of communications. All of these can support your claim. Who owes you? Ask the question: Is it an individual, a Hong Kong company, or an offshore entity? The answer affects your strategy. Hong Kong judgments are relatively straightforward to enforce locally, but cross-border recovery can be complex.

Ask the question: Is it an individual, a Hong Kong company, or an offshore entity? The answer affects your strategy. Hong Kong judgments are relatively straightforward to enforce locally, but cross-border recovery can be complex. How much is at stake? The amount in dispute will determine the most proportionate and cost-effective route to recovery.

The amount in dispute will determine the most proportionate and cost-effective route to recovery. How is the debtor doing financially? A quick check of publicly available filings, accounts, or news reports can tell you a lot. There are also third-party providers which can conduct financial investigations. If the debtor is already in financial difficulty, speed becomes even more important.

Step 2: send a letter before action

Never underestimate the power of a well-drafted demand letter from a firm of solicitors. A formal "letter before action" puts the debtor on notice that you are serious, sets a deadline for payment, and establishes a paper trail that courts look upon favourably. In our experience, a large number of debts are settled at this stage.

Step 3: choose your forum

If you have already attempted to negotiate repayment but achieved no result, the next step may be to consider formal action to recover the debt. Hong Kong offers several avenues for pursuing a debt claim. Depending on the amount and complexity of the dispute, you may commence civil proceedings in different forums, including the Small Claims Tribunal, the District Court, or the Court of First Instance (High Court).

For clear-cut debt claims where there is no genuine dispute as to the facts, such as whether the money is owed, summary judgment is often available. This is a fast-track procedure that can deliver a binding result without the need for a full trial, based on evidence submitted through affirmations.

Step 4: the road to trial

Where summary judgment is not available, for example, because the debtor raises a genuine defence or counterclaim, the matter will proceed through the standard litigation process. This typically involves the exchange of pleadings, disclosure of relevant documents, the exchange of witness statements (and, where necessary, expert evidence), and ultimately a trial at which the court will determine the dispute.

The road to trial can be lengthy, but it is important to remember that the vast majority of commercial disputes settle before reaching a final hearing. Active case management by the courts, combined with opportunities for negotiation and mediation, mean that creditors with well-prepared claims are often in a strong position to negotiate a favourable resolution. Experienced legal representation can make a significant difference, both in the strength of your case and in your ability to bring the matter to a swift conclusion.

Step 5: enforcement

A judgment in your favour is only as good as your ability to enforce it. Hong Kong provides several effective enforcement tools, for example:

Garnishee orders require third parties which owe money to the judgment debtor to pay those funds directly to you. Note that in Hong Kong it is not possible to garnishee an employee’s salary.

require third parties which owe money to the judgment debtor to pay those funds directly to you. Note that in Hong Kong it is not possible to garnishee an employee’s salary. Charging orders can be placed over the judgment debtor's property in Hong Kong, securing your debt against real assets.

can be placed over the judgment debtor's property in Hong Kong, securing your debt against real assets. Writ of fieri facias authorises seizure and sale of the judgment debtor’s goods to satisfy the judgment debt.

authorises seizure and sale of the judgment debtor’s goods to satisfy the judgment debt. Examination of judgment debtors compels the debtor or the director of a debtor (both of which require personal service) to attend court and disclose their assets on oath. This can be particularly useful if you suspect money is being hidden.

compels the debtor or the director of a debtor (both of which require personal service) to attend court and disclose their assets on oath. This can be particularly useful if you suspect money is being hidden. Winding-up petitions can be a powerful lever against corporate judgment debtors. The mere threat of being wound up may be enough to prompt payment.

Step 6: the cross-border dimension

Hong Kong's position as a gateway between mainland China and the rest of the world means that many debts have a cross-border element. Recent developments, including the Arrangement on Reciprocal Recognition and Enforcement of Judgments in Civil and Commercial Matters between Hong Kong and the Mainland, have made cross-border enforcement more accessible than ever before.

That said, pursuing assets across multiple jurisdictions requires careful strategy and local expertise. Getting it right from the outset can save significant time and cost down the line. For businesses with operations or counterparties in mainland China or other jurisdictions, early advice on cross-border enforcement options is essential.

Key considerations

Costs : At the end of a trial, the court will apply the "costs follow the event" principle, meaning the losing party usually pays a substantial portion of the winner's legal costs. This can serve as both a deterrent to debtors and a source of reassurance for creditors with strong claims. That said, a successful party will not recover all of their legal costs, so it is important to factor this into your overall strategy.

: At the end of a trial, the court will apply the "costs follow the event" principle, meaning the losing party usually pays a substantial portion of the winner's legal costs. This can serve as both a deterrent to debtors and a source of reassurance for creditors with strong claims. That said, a successful party will not recover all of their legal costs, so it is important to factor this into your overall strategy. Interest : You may be entitled to contractual or statutory interest on the outstanding debt, which can add up meaningfully over time.

: You may be entitled to contractual or statutory interest on the outstanding debt, which can add up meaningfully over time. Asset preservation : If there is a risk that the debtor may dissipate or move assets before you can enforce a judgment, consider urgent protective measures to prevent assets or key evidence from being moved or destroyed. These include freezing orders, proprietary injunctions, or in exceptional cases a search order. These applications can often be made on short notice or even without notice to the other side.

: If there is a risk that the debtor may dissipate or move assets before you can enforce a judgment, consider urgent protective measures to prevent assets or key evidence from being moved or destroyed. These include freezing orders, proprietary injunctions, or in exceptional cases a search order. These applications can often be made on short notice or even without notice to the other side. Alternatives to litigation: Parties may engage in negotiation or mediation at any stage. Hong Kong courts actively encourage mediation and may impose costs consequences on any party that unreasonably refuses to engage. In many cases, a structured settlement can deliver better commercial value than a protracted court battle, particularly where there is an ongoing business relationship to preserve.

Insolvency proceedings – when and how to use them

In some situations, the insolvency route may be more effective than a civil claim. For corporate debtors, this involves presenting a winding‑up petition. For individuals, it means commencing bankruptcy proceedings. These are remedies based on the debtor’s solvency and should not be used as a tool to pressure a party into paying a debt which is disputed.

In practice, creditors often begin by serving a formal statutory demand, which is a written notice requiring payment of a debt that is due and not genuinely disputed. If the debtor fails to comply within 21 days, the unpaid demand can be relied upon as evidence of the debtor’s inability to pay its debts, paving the way to petition (subject to applicable monetary thresholds).

A statutory demand can be a powerful tool, but it must be used with care. The judiciary have consistently reminded litigants that a winding-up petition, and by extension, the statutory demand process that precedes it, should not be used as a debt collection mechanism. Its purpose is to establish a debtor’s insolvency, and not to coerce payment of a genuinely disputed debt. Where a creditor knows or ought to know that a debt is subject to a bona fide dispute on substantial grounds, presenting a petition may constitute an abuse of process and expose the creditor to adverse costs consequences.

It is worth bearing in mind that presenting a petition is a serious step with potentially significant and public consequences, both for you and the debtor. The implications should be carefully considered. The right approach will depend on the specific circumstances, and it is worth taking advice on how these options interact before committing to a particular course of action.

The choice between a civil claim and an insolvency petition is often a strategic one. Whether this route is right for you depends on a number of factors, including the nature and certainty of the debt, the debtor's financial position, and your broader commercial objectives. It is not suitable in every situation, and there are circumstances where it may do more harm than good.

The bigger picture

The pressure on Hong Kong businesses right now is real and widespread, cutting across industries and affecting companies of all sizes. The encouraging news is that there is a growing willingness among debtors to engage with recovery and restructuring processes, come to the table early, and find workable solutions. For creditors, that openness creates a genuine opportunity. A debtor who is willing to talk is far easier to deal with than one who has shut up shop or disappeared. However, that willingness to engage does not last forever, particularly if the debtor's financial position continues to deteriorate. The sooner you act, the more options you have and the better your chances of a meaningful recovery.

Debt recovery is rarely a one-size-fits-all exercise. The right approach depends on the amount at stake, the debtor's profile, the available assets, and the commercial relationship you may (or may not) wish to preserve. Whether you are a multinational business managing a portfolio of overdue receivables, an SME chasing a single significant invoice, or an employer pursuing unpaid sums from a former contractor, the key is to take advice early and act decisively.

Our litigation team has extensive experience guiding clients through every stage of the recovery process in Hong Kong, whether you are a creditor pursuing an outstanding debt, a business or individual defending against a claim you believe is unfounded, or a company or individual facing winding-up or bankruptcy proceedings. For further information on the topic or to discuss your situation, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the team.