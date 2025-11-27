Restructuring Across Borders: Contentious Restructuring Proceedings In Hong Kong And Singapore (Podcast)

- within Insurance, Real Estate and Construction and Environment topic(s)
The A&O Shearman Restructuring Across Borders Toolkit has been developed by our market-leading restructuring group (where applicable, in conjunction with our partner law firms) offering a free and easy-to-use resource that provides information and guidance on key practical aspects of restructuring and insolvency proceedings in more than 50 jurisdictions around the world.
In the latest edition of the Restructuring Across Borders podcast series, Viola Jing and Rishi Hindocha — partners in our Hong Kong and Singapore Restructuring teams respectively—take a look at:
- the restructuring landscape in their jurisdictions
- whether restructurings are becoming more contentious (particularly in light of recent restructuring plan case developments in the UK)
- the use of parallel proceedings across borders
- whether stakeholders are considering the use of alternative implementation options such as liability management exercises.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.