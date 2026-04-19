Hong Kong Budget Focuses On Innovation, AI And Finance

Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivered Hong Kong’s 2026-27 Budget on 25 February. Themed as ‘Driving High‑quality, Inclusive Growth with Innovation and Finance’, the Budget is focused...

Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.

Article Insights

The Sovereign Group are most popular: within Immigration, International Law and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in Asia

with readers working within the Utilities industries

Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivered Hong Kong’s 2026-27 Budget on 25 February. Themed as ‘Driving High‑quality, Inclusive Growth with Innovation and Finance’, the Budget is focused on sustaining growth momentum, advancing long‑term capability building and positioning Hong Kong to capture new opportunities.

Hong Kong’s economy grew by 3.5% in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of expansion, supported by strong external trade and a recovery in domestic demand. It is forecast to grow by 2.5%-3.5% in the year ahead, while the headline inflation rate is expected to remain below 2%.

Chan said a buoyant economy and capital market had driven higher tax revenues, while a reinforced fiscal consolidation programme had helped public finances improve sooner than expected. To preserve the SAR’s simple and low-rate tax regime, the government will introduce and extend a series of modest tax relief measures for households in 2026, along with a package of preferential tax policies for targeted businesses and industries.

To raise revenue, the government is to raise stamp duty rates from 4.25% to 6.5% on high-value residential property transactions valued above HKD100 million (USD12.8 million). It will also continue to implement the OECD Pillar Two Global Minimum Tax, which has been in force since financial years (FYs) starting on or after 1 January 2025.

Under the rules, multinational enterprise (MNE) groups with consolidated annual revenue of at least €750 million are required to pay top-up taxes if their effective tax rate falls below the minimum 15%. According to Chan, implementation of these rules is expected to bring in an additional HKD15 billion (USD1.9 billion) in tax revenue per year starting from FY 2027-28.

To align Hong Kong’s economic future with its development goals, the focus of investment in the Budget was in the innovation, artificial intelligence and international financial sectors, with initiatives including:

Asset and Wealth Management – to increase the number of single-family offices in Hong Kong, which currently exceeds 3,300, and attract funds to set up in Hong Kong, the HK government will introduce an amendment bill in the first half of this year to enhance the tax regime and expand the scope of ‘fund’ to cover specific funds-of-one, as well as classifying digital assets, precious metals, specified commodities as qualifying investments eligible for tax concessions; it will also legislate to enable privatisation of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and to amend the law next year to provide stamp duty waiver for transferring non-residential properties into REITs seeking to list.

– to increase the number of single-family offices in Hong Kong, which currently exceeds 3,300, and attract funds to set up in Hong Kong, the HK government will introduce an amendment bill in the first half of this year to enhance the tax regime and expand the scope of ‘fund’ to cover specific funds-of-one, as well as classifying digital assets, precious metals, specified commodities as qualifying investments eligible for tax concessions; it will also legislate to enable privatisation of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and to amend the law next year to provide stamp duty waiver for transferring non-residential properties into REITs seeking to list. Corporate Treasury Centres (CTCs) – the HK government to relax criteria for stamp duty relief for intra-group transfer of assets, applicable to instruments signed from Budget day. Further measures to strengthen Hong Kong as a base for CTCs to be announced in the middle of this year, including additional tax incentives, greater flexibility for CTCs and associated companies, and the introduction of a pre-approval mechanism.

– the HK government to relax criteria for stamp duty relief for intra-group transfer of assets, applicable to instruments signed from Budget day. Further measures to strengthen Hong Kong as a base for CTCs to be announced in the middle of this year, including additional tax incentives, greater flexibility for CTCs and associated companies, and the introduction of a pre-approval mechanism. Company Re-domiciliation Regime – with the approval of 22 re-domiciliation applications since commencement of the regime in 2025 and a further 20 applications being processed, the government will step up publicity to attract more enterprises to establish in Hong Kong.

– with the approval of 22 re-domiciliation applications since commencement of the regime in 2025 and a further 20 applications being processed, the government will step up publicity to attract more enterprises to establish in Hong Kong. Development of Digital Assets – CMU OmniClear, which operates Hong Kong’s central securities depository (CSD) for fixed-income, to establish digital asset platform in the year to support issuance and settlement of digital bonds. The government will introduce a bill this year to establish licensing regimes for, among others, digital asset dealing and custodian service providers.

– CMU OmniClear, which operates Hong Kong’s central securities depository (CSD) for fixed-income, to establish digital asset platform in the year to support issuance and settlement of digital bonds. The government will introduce a bill this year to establish licensing regimes for, among others, digital asset dealing and custodian service providers. Intellectual Property Trading – the HK government to introduce legislation this year for tax deduction arrangements for capital expenditure in purchasing intellectual property; to invest HKD28 million in the Hong Kong Technology & Innovation Support Centre for patent evaluation and implement a two-year Pilot Patent Valuation Support Scheme; to invest HKD52 million for Intellectual Property Academy on two-year pilot.

– the HK government to introduce legislation this year for tax deduction arrangements for capital expenditure in purchasing intellectual property; to invest HKD28 million in the Hong Kong Technology & Innovation Support Centre for patent evaluation and implement a two-year Pilot Patent Valuation Support Scheme; to invest HKD52 million for Intellectual Property Academy on two-year pilot. Trade Centre – the HK government to introduce amendment to tax law this year for preferential policy packages, including preferential arrangements on land grants, financial subsidies and tax incentives. Preferential tax rates at half rate or 5%; to set up Advisory Committee on Tax Policy; to set up cross-sectoral professional services platform to support Mainland enterprises expanding overseas using Hong Kong as a base; and to invest HKD100 million to attract international, large-scale exhibitions with new elements.

– the HK government to introduce amendment to tax law this year for preferential policy packages, including preferential arrangements on land grants, financial subsidies and tax incentives. Preferential tax rates at half rate or 5%; to set up Advisory Committee on Tax Policy; to set up cross-sectoral professional services platform to support Mainland enterprises expanding overseas using Hong Kong as a base; and to invest HKD100 million to attract international, large-scale exhibitions with new elements. Mutual Market Access – the HK government to expedite the launch of Chinese Government Bond futures in Hong Kong, inclusion of REITs in mutual access, and inclusion of RMB trading counter under Southbound Stock Connect.

– the HK government to expedite the launch of Chinese Government Bond futures in Hong Kong, inclusion of REITs in mutual access, and inclusion of RMB trading counter under Southbound Stock Connect. Driving AI+ Development – the HK government to establish Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy to transform industries; the Hong Kong AI Research & Development Institute to operate in second half of year to support R&D and transformation of outcomes.

– the HK government to establish Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy to transform industries; the Hong Kong AI Research & Development Institute to operate in second half of year to support R&D and transformation of outcomes. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) – the HK government to inject a further HKD200 million into the Dedicated Fund on Branding, Upgrading and Domestic Sales (BUD Fund) to assist Hong Kong-based companies capitalise on opportunities in the Chinese Mainland and ASEAN countries, and raise the funding ceiling of ‘Easy BUD’ to HKD150,000 per application; to increase the total loan guarantee commitment to enterprises through the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme by HKD20 billion and extend the application period for the 80% Guarantee Product to the end of March 2028 and the application period for the principal moratorium arrangement to mid-November this year.

– the HK government to inject a further HKD200 million into the Dedicated Fund on Branding, Upgrading and Domestic Sales (BUD Fund) to assist Hong Kong-based companies capitalise on opportunities in the Chinese Mainland and ASEAN countries, and raise the funding ceiling of ‘Easy BUD’ to HKD150,000 per application; to increase the total loan guarantee commitment to enterprises through the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme by HKD20 billion and extend the application period for the 80% Guarantee Product to the end of March 2028 and the application period for the principal moratorium arrangement to mid-November this year. Aviation, Shipping and Logistics – the HK government to launch a Future Innovative Logistics Acceleration Scheme this year to enhance interconnectivity of logistics data; to introduce legislation this year to enhance tax-concession measures for maritime services industry, provide half-rate tax concession to eligible commodities traders, revamp existing ship registration arrangements, extend current arrangements under Air Transhipment Cargo Exemption Scheme.

– the HK government to launch a Future Innovative Logistics Acceleration Scheme this year to enhance interconnectivity of logistics data; to introduce legislation this year to enhance tax-concession measures for maritime services industry, provide half-rate tax concession to eligible commodities traders, revamp existing ship registration arrangements, extend current arrangements under Air Transhipment Cargo Exemption Scheme. Supporting Emerging Industries – the HK government to set up HKD10 billion I&T Industry-Oriented Fund to begin operation this year to channel market capital into strategic and emerging industries, including life and health technology, AI and robotics, and future industries; to review and enhance tax arrangements for R&D expenditures; to push for R&D and applications in embodied AI, quantum technology and new materials; to direct Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) to attract aerospace enterprises and Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) to review listing requirements for aerospace enterprises; Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) and enterprises to establish Hong Kong RISC-V Alliance, forging collaboration among industries, academia and the investment sector in microelectronics.

– the HK government to set up HKD10 billion I&T Industry-Oriented Fund to begin operation this year to channel market capital into strategic and emerging industries, including life and health technology, AI and robotics, and future industries; to review and enhance tax arrangements for R&D expenditures; to push for R&D and applications in embodied AI, quantum technology and new materials; to direct Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) to attract aerospace enterprises and Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) to review listing requirements for aerospace enterprises; Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) and enterprises to establish Hong Kong RISC-V Alliance, forging collaboration among industries, academia and the investment sector in microelectronics. Gold Trading – the HK government to explore tax concessions for eligible institutions conducting gold trading and settlement in Hong Kong.

– the HK government to explore tax concessions for eligible institutions conducting gold trading and settlement in Hong Kong. New Industrialisation – the HK government to launch a New Industrialisation Elite Enterprises Nurturing Scheme this year to support high-growth enterprises; to allocate HKD220 million to establish the first national manufacturing innovation centre outside the Mainland at Yuen Long InnoPark, which will be led by the Hong Kong Microelectronics Research and Development Institute and focus on semiconductor R&D.

– the HK government to launch a New Industrialisation Elite Enterprises Nurturing Scheme this year to support high-growth enterprises; to allocate HKD220 million to establish the first national manufacturing innovation centre outside the Mainland at Yuen Long InnoPark, which will be led by the Hong Kong Microelectronics Research and Development Institute and focus on semiconductor R&D. Northern Metropolis for I&T – the HK government to set aside HKD10 billion each for the Hetao Hong Kong Park, the San Tin Technopole and the Hung Shui Kiu Industrial Park to accelerate the megaproject through the government’s partnership with developers and tech enterprises.

The government has launched a public consultation on the implementation of the OECD’s new Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) and related amendments to the Common Reporting Standard (CRS 2.0) for the reporting and automatic exchange of information in respect of crypto-assets. It plans to complete the necessary legislative amendments in 2026 to implement the CARF rules to be effective on 1 January 2027 and the CRS 2.0 rules on 1 January 2028.

The government is committed to expanding Hong Kong’s network of Double Taxation Agreements, which currently comprises 55 agreements, including those signed last year with Jordan, Maldives, Norway and Rwanda.

In view of the evolving global tax environment, the Financial Secretary is to establish and chair an Advisory Committee on Tax Policy to gather views from commercial, industrial and professional sectors, so that Hong Kong’s tax policy can reinforce economic development.

2026 marks the first year of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan. Chan announced that Hong Kong will, for the first time, formulate its own local five-year plan, indicating that the region’s development trajectory will align more closely with national policy priorities in the coming years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.