What Legal Options Do New Zealand Service Providers Have For Recovering Unpaid Invoices?

Before taking formal action, service providers should review their contractual documentation to confirm payment terms, late payment interest clauses, and debt recovery cost provisions, and ensure their invoice is valid and clearly states the amount owing, services provided, due date, and payment details.

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Summary

Before taking formal action, service providers should review their contractual documentation to confirm payment terms, late payment interest clauses, and debt recovery cost provisions, and ensure their invoice is valid and clearly states the amount owing, services provided, due date, and payment details.

New Zealand service providers have a range of escalating debt recovery options including negotiated payment plans, debt collection agencies, formal demand letters, statutory demands (for undisputed company debts over $1,000), Disputes Tribunal claims (for debts up to $60,000), and District or High Court proceedings for larger or more complex disputes.

Once a court judgment is obtained, enforcement mechanisms include garnishee orders directing third parties such as banks to pay funds directly, charging orders over property, and warrants to seize the debtor’s property.

This article is a guide to recovering unpaid invoices for service providers in New Zealand, explaining the practical legal options available and the preliminary considerations before commencing formal debt recovery action.

LegalVision is a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on debt recovery and commercial disputes.

Tips for Businesses

Maintain thorough records of all services rendered, communications, and payment terms from the outset, as strong documentation significantly strengthens your position in any debt recovery action. Document any negotiated payment plans in writing signed by both parties, including consequences for default such as the full outstanding balance becoming immediately due. Issue a formal demand letter promptly once an invoice becomes overdue before escalating to statutory demand or court proceedings.

Unpaid invoices remain one of the most common cash flow challenges facing New Zealand service providers. Whether you’re a consultant, tradesperson, marketing agency or IT professional, late or non-paying clients can significantly impact your business operations. Whilst maintaining positive client relationships is important, knowing your legal rights and available remedies is essential for protecting your business interests. This article outlines the practical legal options available to service providers when faced with unpaid invoices, preliminary considerations and debt recovery methods.

Review Your Contract Terms

Before taking any formal action, the starting point is always your contractual documentation. Review the original service agreement, any terms and conditions, and the invoice itself to confirm the payment terms, due dates, and any agreed consequences for late payment.

If your contract includes a late payment interest clause, you may charge interest on overdue amounts. Similarly, if your terms include a debt recovery costs clause, you may be able to recover the costs of pursuing the debt from the defaulting client.

If no written contract exists, you can still pursue payment, but your position will rely on:

implied terms;

correspondence;

and evidence of the services rendered.

Ensure your invoice is valid and compliant. It should clearly state the amount owing, the services provided, the due date, and your payment details.

Negotiate a Payment Plan

Before escalating to formal legal action, it is worth considering whether a negotiated payment plan is a viable option. If a client is genuinely experiencing financial difficulty but is otherwise acting in good faith, agreeing to structured instalments can be a practical way to recover the debt while preserving the business relationship.

A payment plan should always be documented in writing and signed by both parties. The agreement should specify the total amount owed, the instalment amounts, the payment schedule, and the consequences of defaulting on the arrangement, such as the full outstanding balance becoming immediately due (ensuring the written agreement reflects this will protect your position going forward).

You may also wish to include an acknowledgement of the debt within the agreement, which can be valuable if you later need to pursue legal action. Debt Collection Agencies Where a debtor remains unresponsive, engaging a debt collection agency is a cost-effective option for recovering smaller debts. Agencies typically operate on a commission basis, meaning you only pay if they successfully recover the funds. However, it is worth noting that using a collection agency may affect your ongoing relationship with the client and does not guarantee recovery, particularly if the debtor is insolvent or disputes the debt. Send a Formal Demand Letter If an invoice remains unpaid after the due date, the next practical step is issuing a formal written demand. A demand letter puts the debtor on notice that you intend to pursue the debt and provides a final opportunity to resolve the matter without litigation. Statutory Demand If the debtor is a company and owes more than $1,000 and the debt is undisputed, you may issue a statutory demand under the Companies Act 1993. A statutory demand requires the company to pay the debt or reach a satisfactory arrangement within 15 working days. If the company does not comply, the law may presume it is insolvent. You can then ask the court to liquidate the company – this is a powerful tool, but you should use it carefully. Disputes Tribunal For debts up to $60,000, the Disputes Tribunal offers an accessible and relatively inexpensive forum for resolving payment disputes. You can use the Tribunal without legal representation. This makes it a practical option for small to medium-sized businesses pursuing straightforward unpaid invoice claims. The process involves filing an application and attending a hearing where a referee will make a binding decision. The Tribunal cannot directly enforce its own orders. If the debtor still refuses to pay, you can enforce the decision through the District Court. Court Proceedings For larger debts or more complex disputes, formal court proceedings may be necessary. Claims up to $350,000 are heard in the District Court, while claims exceeding that threshold are filed in the High Court. Litigation can be time-consuming and costly, so it is generally pursued where the debt is significant and the debtor has the means to pay. If the debtor does not defend the claim, you may be able to obtain a summary or default judgment relatively quickly. Once judgment is obtained, a range of enforcement mechanisms become available, including garnishee orders (directing a third party, such as a bank, to pay funds directly to you), charging orders over property, and warrant to seize property. Guide to Resolving NZ Business Disputes Commercial disputes are costly, stressful and can damage your business reputation. LegalVision’s free Guide to Resolving NZ Business Disputes can help. Download Now Key Statistics 6,484: Contract disputes lodged in the Disputes Tribunal in 2024, the majority relating to unpaid invoices for service providers. 1,250: Debt collection complaints received by the Commerce Commission in 2024–25. 85%: Success rate for creditors in Disputes Tribunal hearings involving unpaid invoices. Sources Disputes Tribunal of New Zealand (2025) Commerce Commission New Zealand (2025) Ministry of Justice (2024) Key Takeaways Unpaid invoices do not have to be an accepted cost of doing business. New Zealand service providers have a range of legal tools available, from formal demand letters and negotiated payment plans through to court proceedings, to recover outstanding debts. The most appropriate course of action will depend on the size of the debt, the strength of your documentation, and the circumstances of the debtor. Acting promptly and maintaining thorough records of all services rendered, communications, and payment terms will always strengthen your position when pursuing recovery. LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for all businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced disputes lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property, and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee. Frequently Asked Questions What should a valid invoice include to support debt recovery in New Zealand? A valid invoice should clearly state the amount owing, services provided, due date, and your payment details. Clear and compliant invoicing strengthens your position if you need to pursue formal debt recovery action. When can a New Zealand service provider issue a statutory demand? You can issue a statutory demand if the debtor is a company, owes more than $1,000, and the debt is undisputed. The company must pay or reach a satisfactory arrangement within 15 working days or risk being presumed insolvent. What enforcement mechanisms are available after obtaining a court judgment? Once you obtain judgment, you can use several enforcement options. These include garnishee orders, charging orders over property, and warrants to seize the debtor’s property. Can service providers pursue unpaid invoices without a written contract? Yes, you can still pursue payment without a written contract. However, your position will rely on implied terms, correspondence, and evidence of services rendered, making thorough record-keeping particularly important.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.