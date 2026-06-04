Australia’s Debt Capital Market: Growth, Reform And The Road Ahead

The Australian debt capital market has transformed over the past couple of decades, particularly in the last few years. What was once a nascent and then narrow market with a questionable future has evolved into a significant component of our broader financial architecture

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The Australian debt capital market has transformed over the past couple of decades, particularly in the last few years. What was once a nascent and then narrow market with a questionable future has evolved into a significant component of our broader financial architecture. The Australian bond market is gaining increasing prominence among global investors, drawn by the appeal of AAA-rated sovereign credit, more attractive spreads relative to comparable risk profiles in other jurisdictions, and steadily improving market liquidity. Despite this growth, the market remains at an inflection point, shaped by structural shifts in funding, regulatory reform, the rapid rise of private credit and heightened geopolitical and market volatility.

A maturing market with room for growth

In June 2025, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s Head of Domestic Markets, David Jacobs, noted that the stock of bonds issued by Australian entities now stands at approximately 80% of total bank credit in Australia. This represents a transformational shift from the early 2000s, when the market's future was in doubt due to a dwindling supply of government securities. The RBA recently identified two distinct phases of growth in the Australian bond market: first, the expansion of Australian banks raising wholesale funding, and second, the expansion of government issuance at both federal and semi-government levels. The larger market has in turn attracted greater diversity, improved liquidity, and strengthened the market’s underlying infrastructure.

Nevertheless, the market has not yet achieved the depth or liquidity of the US or European bond markets. There are a number of areas where further growth is needed in order to compete with overseas peers. Secondary market liquidity remains relatively limited despite the rapid growth of the primary market. Further extension of duration in corporate credit would also support the market’s development, with issuers more recently beginning to test 10-year and longer maturities – a tenor that is routine in the US and European markets. The growing appetite for longer-dated AUD corporate bonds signals a maturation beyond the historically short-dated domestic market, but there is further progress to be made. Australian corporates remain comparatively under-represented as domestic issuers, with much of the market’s depth still attributable to government securities and kangaroo bond issuances by foreign sovereigns and supranationals. Regulatory reform could assist in making the public markets a more attractive funding channel for Australian companies.

Government issuance and the kangaroo bond market

Government bond issuance continues to grow which provides the critical anchor for the broader market. Australia is only approximately 1% of global sovereign supply but more than 10% of the AAA-rated universe, which explains why foreign demand is so concentrated. Sovereign issuance also creates the yield curve infrastructure upon which corporate and financial institution issuance depends. The stock of outstanding government debt is already substantial and the supply of government bonds in Australia is projected to increase at a fast pace in the coming years. Whether the domestic market can absorb this increased supply without material upward pressure on yields will depend in part on the continued appetite of foreign investors.

The kangaroo bond segment has grown from a niche feature to a defining pillar of the domestic market. The market is dominated by sovereign, supranational and agency issuers such as the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, and German agencies including KfW and Rentenbank. More recently, the issuer base has broadened considerably to include Canadian pension funds (led by CPP) and several Canadian provinces, as well as European and US utilities, including EDF, Iberdrola, EnBW and NextEra Energy. The Australian dollar is now in contention to be the third most important funding currency for frequent international bond issuers, behind only the US dollar and the euro. The prominence of offshore issuers, however, highlights the relative underdevelopment of domestic corporate participation, with Australian companies (particularly those outside the financial sector) continuing to conduct a large amount of their debt issuance offshore.

Yields and global investor interest

The current yield environment is attracting significant global capital to Australian fixed income. Commonwealth and State government bonds are offering materially positive real yields for the first time in over a decade, representing a substantial improvement on the near-zero or negative yields that characterised much of the post-GFC period. Global investor interest in Australian bonds is increasing meaningfully, with Australian government securities trading at a discount to their US equivalents and therefore presenting an attractive entry point on a relative value basis.

This international demand is complemented by continued cross-border issuance activity. Australian issuers routinely access offshore markets (including through US private placements and 144A offerings, Euro markets, and Asian markets) while the domestic market simultaneously attracts foreign issuer participation through kangaroo bonds and significant foreign investor demand.

Structural shifts: diversifying funding sources

Australian companies have traditionally raised the bulk of their debt finance through bank loan facilities. However, there is a long-term structural trend towards raising debt through the capital markets as well. This shift is driven by constraints on bank lending capacity (including Basel III/IV deleveraging and prudential requirements), together with favourable bond market pricing and a broader global pattern of disintermediation.

The rise of private credit

One of the most significant dynamics affecting the Australian debt capital market is the rapid expansion of private credit. While private credit has become an important alternative funding channel for businesses, its growth has created a tension with the public debt capital market and raised regulatory concerns. The RBA has noted that limited transparency and insufficient data make it difficult for regulators to fully monitor private credit vehicles or assess the risks they pose to the broader financial system. Current regulatory settings have unintentionally tilted the playing field in favour of private markets at the expense of public issuances, discouraging companies from accessing the domestic capital markets when private credit offers a less onerous regulatory pathway.

Regulatory reform

ASIC’s February 2025 discussion paper, Australia's Evolving Capital Markets, which explored the increasing redirection of funding from public to private markets, prompted extensive industry engagement. Submissions proposed reforms across multiple areas including market stabilisation arrangements, sell-side research regulation, advertising and publicity restrictions, and liability regimes for disclosure in debt capital market issuances. Both ASIC and ASX have been actively investigating opportunities to make public capital markets more attractive relative to private markets.

In parallel, regulatory scrutiny of private credit is intensifying. ASIC is expected to maintain close supervisory attention on the sector throughout the second half of 2026, including industry-led standards development, a pilot data collection program for wholesale private market funds, and targeted surveillance and thematic reviews of private credit lenders and fund managers. ASIC stated in a report released in November 2025 that its surveillance focus for 2026 is on ‘fees, margin structures and conflict-of-interest management in wholesale private credit funds’ and ‘distribution of private credit funds to retail clients through direct and advised channels.’ ASIC has also expressed its desire to have greater access to more reliable and recurrent data on private markets to enhance transparency.

Disclosure in wholesale debt capital markets – Australia’s unique regime

Unlike the position in Europe and the US, where wholesale debt offerings are subject to prescriptive disclosure frameworks, Australia does not impose any prescribed content requirements on wholesale offering documents. This has allowed for a relatively streamlined and straightforward process for documentation in the Australian market, perhaps contributing to the market’s appeal.

Issuers should be aware that, even though there is no prescriptive disclosure regime, this should not be mistaken for an absence of liability risk. There are statutory prohibitions on misleading or deceptive conduct (including by omission) which apply with full force to wholesale offering documents. Critically, these provisions impose a no-fault standard, meaning no intention to mislead need be proved, and (unlike the due diligence defences available for retail offering documents) there are no equivalent statutory defences.

The practical upshot for issuers and dealers operating in the Australian wholesale debt capital markets is clear: notwithstanding the flexibility afforded by the absence of mandated disclosure content, the breadth of Australia’s misleading conduct liability regime means that issuers do need to put processes around disclosure and due diligence to manage legal risk.

Geopolitics and market volatility

Although the escalation of conflict in the Middle East has had an impact on Australian fixed income markets, the domestic credit market has proved resilient to date (particularly investment-grade bank and corporate issuance) because the geopolitical shock has not yet translated into a genuine domestic credit event. Investors have broadly treated the risks as inflationary rather than recessionary, with no widespread deterioration yet evident in the soundness of corporate balance sheets, notwithstanding a recent uptick in unemployment to 4.5%.

The surge in global energy prices has, however, fed through to Australian inflation expectations and this has had an impact on the debt capital markets. Australian 10-year government bond yields rose above 5% to their highest level since 2011, with significant moves across the shorter end of the curve as well. The RBA responded with three consecutive rate increases in February, March, and May 2026; taking the cash rate from 3.60% to 4.35%, describing its objective as bringing inflation down in an environment where higher fuel prices are expected to push up the prices of other goods and services.

For the domestic debt capital markets specifically, the spike in yields and elevated volatility has tightened financing conditions for issuers, increased execution risk across primary markets, and contributed to a deterioration in consumer and business confidence, but has not yet led to market dislocation. That said, the situation remains finely balanced: negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz are ongoing but uncertain, and a prolonged closure would materially increase the risk of broader market disruption.

Outlook

The Australian debt capital market is at a pivotal juncture. Set against a volatile and unpredictable global landscape, the market has demonstrated resilience, bolstered by its institutional strengths, including AAA credit rating and stable policy framework, a deep and diverse investor base anchored by the compulsory superannuation system, and the enduring appeal of AUD-denominated yields to global investors. However, achieving the market’s full potential, particularly in the face of international instability, will require progress on multiple fronts: continued duration extension and product innovation, the development of deeper secondary market liquidity, and regulatory reform to level the playing field between public and private markets.

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