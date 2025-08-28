Beyond Borders - Episode 8: What You Need To Know About Hong Kong Employment Law (Podcast)

Our Beyond Borders podcast series is designed to help you manage your international workforce and navigate the quirks of international employment law.

In this episode, we focus on Hong Kong's business-friendly environment and discuss the absence of a general unfair dismissal regime, the practicalities of terminating employment and the unique procedures for handling disputes in the Hong Kong Labour Tribunal.

For additional information, read our overview of employment law in Hong Kong in-brief here.

