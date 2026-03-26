Hong Kong Capital Markets Update – Issue 01, March 2026

- in Asia
- in Asia
- in Asia
- in Asia
- in Asia
- in Asia
- within Employment and HR, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Tax topic(s)
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Insurance and Law Firm industries
On 13 March 2026, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Exchange”) published a consultation paperopens in a new tab (“Consultation”) seeking market feedback on a set of proposals to enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong’s listing framework.
The Consultation outlines proposals to refine the listing framework in three priority areas, which are consistent with the policy direction of the HKSAR Government, and form the initial phase of the Exchange’s competitiveness review.
The key proposals are summarised as below:
Optimising the weighted voting rights (WVR) listing requirements
1. Financial eligibility
2. Voting power & economic interest
3. Innovative Company Requirements
Enhancing the pathway for overseas issuers to list in Hong Kong
4. Qualification for secondary listings
5. Conversion to primary listing
6. Further facilitative measures
Other recommendations
7. Ownership continuity and control
8. Financial reporting standards
9. Commercialised Biotech & Specialist Tech companies
10. Confidential filing
The Exchange invites public comments on their proposals until Friday, 8 May 2026.
To read this article in full, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]