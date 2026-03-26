ARTICLE
26 March 2026

Hong Kong Capital Markets Update – Issue 01, March 2026

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KPMG in China has offices located in 31 cities with over 14,000 partners and staff, in Beijing, Changchun, Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Dalian, Dongguan, Foshan, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Haikou, Hangzhou, Hefei, Jinan, Nanjing, Nantong, Ningbo, Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenyang, Shenzhen, Suzhou, Taiyuan, Tianjin, Wuhan, Wuxi, Xiamen, Xi’an, Zhengzhou, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR. Working collaboratively across all these offices, KPMG China can deploy experienced professionals efficiently, wherever our client is located.

KPMG is a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organisation or to one or more member firms collectively.

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On 13 March 2026, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange") published a consultation paperopens in a new tab ("Consultation") seeking market feedback on a set of proposals to enhance the competitiveness...
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On 13 March 2026, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Exchange”) published a consultation paperopens in a new tab (“Consultation”) seeking market feedback on a set of proposals to enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong’s listing framework.

The Consultation outlines proposals to refine the listing framework in three priority areas, which are consistent with the policy direction of the HKSAR Government, and form the initial phase of the Exchange’s competitiveness review.

The key proposals are summarised as below:

Optimising the weighted voting rights (WVR) listing requirements

1. Financial eligibility

2. Voting power & economic interest

3. Innovative Company Requirements

Enhancing the pathway for overseas issuers to list in Hong Kong

4. Qualification for secondary listings

5. Conversion to primary listing

6. Further facilitative measures

Other recommendations

7. Ownership continuity and control

8. Financial reporting standards

9. Commercialised Biotech & Specialist Tech companies

10. Confidential filing


The Exchange invites public comments on their proposals until Friday, 8 May 2026.

To read this article in full, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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