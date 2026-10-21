Haldanes Contributes Sports Dispute Resolution Article To Legal Industry Reviews (China & Hong Kong)

Haldanes is pleased to announce its contribution to the latest edition ofLegal Industry Reviews(LIR) China & Hong Kong with the article "Rethinking Sports Dispute Resolution in Hong Kong", authored by Partners John McLellan and Anthony Leung.

About the article

The article examines Hong Kong's Pilot Scheme on Sports Dispute Resolution, launched in February 2026 and backed by the Department of Justice. Administered by the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organisation (AALCO) Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre, the Scheme adopts a two-stage "mediation first, arbitration next" approach for sports disputes. It highlights the advantages of speed, confidentiality, and accessibility while discussing challenges such as stakeholder adoption and the need for specialised practitioners, positioning the initiative as a practical complement to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Our relevant practices and team members

John has a broad practice spanningCorporate & Commercial Law, with a particular focus on Media, Entertainment & Sports Law. He regularly advises major film studios, television networks, record companies, and talent on complex commercial and contractual matters, including those arising in the sports and sponsorship space.

Anthony is an Intellectual Property and commercial specialist who has written extensively on emerging technologies such as AI and NFTs. He advises on the commercialisation and exploitation of intellectual property rights, including licensing and media agreements, and has a strong background in media and entertainment work, including event sponsorship and production.

Both partners were recently recognised in the 2025 Mondaq Thought Leadership Awards, with Haldanes securing the top three spots in the Media, Telecoms, IT, and Entertainment category.

LIR China & Hong Kong

Read the full article here: LIR China & Hong Kong Edition 10