AI Im Gesundheitswesen – Berufs- Und Produkthaftungsrechtliche Fragestellungen - Schulthess Forum

Medizinische Verantwortung im juristischen Kontext – Interdisziplinäre Perspektiven
At a time when innovative technologies and AI are fundamentally changing healthcare and the legal framework is evolving dynamically, questions of professional and product liability are also being raised anew. It is therefore essential for medical professionals, institutions and companies to address the current developments and challenges in these areas of law. The presentation offers practical insights into this complex topic.
