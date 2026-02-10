ARTICLE
10 February 2026

AI Im Gesundheitswesen – Berufs- Und Produkthaftungsrechtliche Fragestellungen - Schulthess Forum

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer logo
Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.
Explore Firm Details
Medizinische Verantwortung im juristischen Kontext – Interdisziplinäre Perspektiven
Switzerland Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Oliver Brupbacher
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Oliver Brupbacher’s articles from Bär & Karrer are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • in Switzerland
Bär & Karrer are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law, Intellectual Property, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

Medizinische Verantwortung im juristischen Kontext – Interdisziplinäre Perspektiven

At a time when innovative technologies and AI are fundamentally changing healthcare and the legal framework is evolving dynamically, questions of professional and product liability are also being raised anew. It is therefore essential for medical professionals, institutions and companies to address the current developments and challenges in these areas of law. The presentation offers practical insights into this complex topic.

Link Schulthess Forum

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Oliver Brupbacher
Oliver Brupbacher
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More