Federal Administrative Court Draws The Line On Challenges Of Medical Tariffs

In its judgment of 22 January 2026 (C-9459/2025), the Swiss Federal Administrative Court (FAC) clarified a fundamental procedural issue in Swiss health insurance law: can the Federal Council's approval of nationwide medical tariffs such as TARDOC (Tarif für ambulante ärztliche Leistungen und Dokumentation) and outpatient flat rates (ambulanter ärztlicher Patientenpauschaltarif) be challenged before the courts?

The case arose from objections by a doctors' association to specific outpatient flat rates and transitional rules on pathology services. The FAC did not examine the substance of these objections. Instead, it addressed a threshold question of admissibility with significant consequences for healthcare providers and tariff partners.

Background: Approval of amendments to a tariff structure agreement

On 5 November 2025, the Federal Council approved amendments to the tariff structure agreement of 31 October 2024. These included TARDOC Version 1.4c, Ambulante Pauschalen Version 1.1c and transitional provisions for pathology services. The approval was time-limited until 31 December 2028, with a shorter duration for certain pathology services.

The Foederatio Medicorum Chirurgicorum Helvetica (FMCH) challenged the decision. It argued that 12 specific outpatient flat rates were materially inappropriate and that the time limit on separate billing for the pathology costs for outpatient services was unlawful. In its view, the approval decision should be set aside in these respects.

The Core Question: Jurisdiction of the Court

The critical issue was whether the FAC had authority to review a Federal Council's decision approving a nationwide tariff structure under the Health Insurance Act (KVG).

The FAC referred to established case law of both the Swiss Federal Supreme Court and the FAC. According to this jurisprudence, approval of nationwide tariff structures by the Federal Council is not subject to judicial review before the FAC (Article 53 KVG e contrario; BGE 134 V 443, consid. 3.2). The statutory system deliberately assigns final decision-making authority in this area to the Federal Council. The power to correct alleged deficiencies therefore lies with the executive, not the courts.

Arguments Raised by the Appellant

FMCH sought to distinguish its case from earlier precedents. It maintained that it was not attacking the tariff structure as such, but only specific flat-rate positions and the transitional pathology arrangement. The FAC rejected this distinction. The contested elements formed part of the approved tariff structure and were therefore covered by the same non-appealable regime.

The appellant also relied on the so-called Delegationsautomatismus (Article 47 para. 6 of the Government and Administration Organization Act), arguing that appealable decisions of the Federal Council should be attributed to the competent department and be appealable. The FAC disagreed. Where the Parliament intentionally assigns approval competence to the Federal Council and does not provide for judicial review, the delegation mechanism does not apply.

Finally, the FMCH also invoked the constitutional guarantee of access to a court (Article 29a of the Federal Constitution), but the FAC reaffirmed that direct review of tariff structure approvals is not required under constitutional law. Judicial scrutiny remains possible in concrete disputes concerning the application of the tariff in inpidual cases. This indirect control was considered sufficient.

No Change Despite the Introduction of Outpatient Flat Rates

The FAC acknowledged that the outpatient flat rates represent a new development in Swiss tariff law. However, it concluded that this novelty does not alter the legal classification of the instrument. Flat rates remain part of a nationwide tariff structure within the meaning of the KVG, which must be approved by the Federal Council and is not directly appealable.

A departure from settled case law would require serious reasons, such as a fundamental change in legal circumstances or a better understanding of the legislative intent. The FAC found no such grounds.

The Decision

The FAC declared the appeal inadmissible. It therefore did not address the substantive arguments concerning the contested flat rates or pathology costs. The judgment is final

Strategic Implications for Stakeholders

The ruling confirms a clear and strict principle: the Federal Council's approval of nationwide tariff structures under the KVG cannot be directly challenged before the FAC. For healthcare providers, insurers and professional associations, this significantly limits litigation options. Objections to tariffs must be raised during negotiations or pursued indirectly in inpidual reimbursement disputes. Any broader judicial review would require legislative reform.

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