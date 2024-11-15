From Healthcare To Hazard: Managing Medical Waste In Bulgaria

In light of recent events involving the discovery of human tissue and blood in waste delivered to a waste treatment plant, it is crucial to review the regulations governing the management of medical waste in Bulgaria.

The management of medical waste in Bulgaria is primarily regulated by the Waste Management Act1 and the Ordinance on Waste Management in Healthcare Facilities2 No. 1 from 2015 (the "Ordinance"). These laws outline the responsibilities of healthcare providers and safe handling procedures for the disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste.

The Ordinance classifies waste into two categories: non-hazardous waste (i.e. general waste, paper, cardboard and non-contaminated containers), and hazardous waste (i.e. biomedical waste, laboratory waste and waste contaminated with blood and biological fluids).

Non-hazardous waste should be collected in designated areas in transparent polythene bags and placed in containers with lids and pedals marked "Non-hazardous waste" for regular municipal waste collection (by also obeying separate collection waste rules).

Hazardous waste must be collected separately in primary containers (bags, sacks or bins) marked with the international symbol for hazardous waste. Biomedical waste should be collected in containers with lids and pedals, marked with yellow colour, and biological medical waste should be collected in red bags.

Hazardous waste is treated on-site using incineration, autoclaving or other approved methods. Biological medical waste and waste from infectious disease units must be incinerated. Waste that cannot be treated on-site must be transported by licensed waste management companies to facilities equipped to handle hazardous waste (and not in a general waste treatment plant).

The Waste Management Act stipulates fines of up to BGN 20,000 (approx. EUR 10,000) for entities that do not comply with the Ordinance. Fines can double for repeated non-compliance.

Proper handling and disposal of such waste are essential to protect public health and the environment.

Footnotes

1 Закон за управление на отпадъците

2 НАРЕДБА № 1 от 9.02.2015 г. за изискванията към дейностите по събиране и третиране на отпадъците на територията на лечебните и здравните заведения

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.