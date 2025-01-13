Health Insurance In Bulgaria For Persons With Dual Citizenship

Introduction

Health insurance regulations in Bulgaria can be complex for individuals with dual citizenship. This article outlines when and how dual citizens can access Bulgaria's public healthcare system and comply with mandatory insurance obligations.

Bulgarian citizens without citizenship in another country must maintain health insurance coverage from the date the law takes effect. For newborns, this requirement starts at birth.

However, special provisions apply to Bulgarian citizens who also hold another nationality and reside abroad for extended periods, particularly outside the EU, EEA, or Switzerland. Key considerations include:

Exemption for Long-Term Residents Abroad:Bulgarian citizens living abroad for more than 183 days in a calendar year can declare exemption from health insurance contributions by submitting a declaration to the National Revenue Agency (NRA). Restoring Health Insurance Rights Upon Return:Individuals returning to Bulgaria can reinstate their health insurance by filing an application with the NRA. However, contributions for the period spent abroad cannot be back-paid to restore coverage. Waiting Period for Reinstatement:Health insurance rights are reinstated after six consecutive months of contributions following the return, as specified in Article 40 of the Health Insurance Act. Mandatory Insurance for Permanent Residents:Dual citizens residing in Bulgaria for more than 183 days per year are required to enroll in mandatory health insurance.

Eurofast's Take – Ensuring Compliance and Coverage

Eurofast supports dual citizens in managing health insurance obligations in Bulgaria. Our services include:

Assistance with declarations and exemptions for long-term residents abroad.

Guidance on restoring health insurance rights.

Expert compliance advice for uninterrupted healthcare access.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.