Notification: Health Insurance For Third Country Nationals

We would like to notify everyone that in line with the Healthcare (Fees) Regulations – Subsidiary Legislation 35.28 of the Laws of Malta, new healthcare requirements for new applications for third country nationals will come into effect as of 1st August 2024.

New and Still Abroad Applicants applying for employment purposes and Family Members applying under both Regulations and Policy will require a health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of €100,000. This insurance must cover medical treatment, including hospitalisation, in Malta and, if necessary, in other European Union countries. The policy must be valid for the first year of the residence permit.

Student applicants pursuing a course of study at the University of Malta, the Malta College of Arts, Science & Technology or the Institute of Tourism Studies are exempt from these requirements. However, students pursuing courses elsewhere will require a health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of €100,000 for both New and Renewal applications, covering their entire period of stay in Malta.

