Praxis Adds New 21.12 Superyacht To Its Fleet

Independent professional services group Praxis has added the latest Amels 60 superyacht '21.12' to its growing fleet of integrated yacht services clients.

The superyacht is the sixth hull from the Dutch shipyard's Limited Editions design fleet. MY 21.12 set sail on her maiden voyage from Vlissingen earlier this month following successful sea trials.

21.12 is owned through a Guernsey-registered limited partnership, showcasing the comprehensive yacht ownership, management, and crew services offered by Praxis. Its services encompass every aspect of ownership and operations from crew management and payroll to ownership structuring and administration. Additionally, Praxis is also providing 21.12 with full ISM safety management, creating a seamless, integrated experience. With this approach, Praxis' yachts team ensure expert handling of every detail involved.

Appointed at the pre-build stage, Praxis has been involved in the yacht from concept to launch, working closely with the yacht build captain and the client's tax advisory team to ensure the smooth management and creation of not only the yacht but also the ownership structure, which was established in advance of the build contract being signed with the shipyard.

Yacht Services Director Bruce Maltwood commented, 'Working with a regulated full-service provider such as Praxis from the beginning of a yacht build provides multiple benefits, from the initial setting up and administration of the corporate ownership structure to our assistance with the stage payments, milestone arrangements, owners' supplies, VAT and insurance. Putting the right ownership structure in place before the build contract is signed is essential, both from an operational and personal tax perspective.

'Having seen 21.12 under construction during our yard visits and at the official launch in September, we are incredibly proud to now welcome this yacht into our fleet and to Guernsey,' Bruce added.

The 60-metre, 830 gross tonnage fuel and electric hybrid yacht was designed by Espen Øino in collaboration with Damen Yachting. The yacht, featuring a stunning metallic blue hull and interior designed by Andrew Winch, arrived in Guernsey, Channel Islands, on a refuelling trip before her first Atlantic crossing, where she will winter in the Caribbean. She is the first superyacht to refuel in Guernsey using a blend of diesel and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) renewable diesel.

Praxis Yacht Services Limited provides yacht ownership services under its Guernsey fiduciary licence and is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

