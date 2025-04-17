ARTICLE
17 April 2025

Five Litigation Guides Authored For Chambers Global Practice Guides 2025

Carey Olsen is a leading offshore law firm. We advise on Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey law.
The Carey Olsen team has authored litigation guides for the five offshore law jurisdictions we advise on for the Chambers Global Practice Guides 2025.
Worldwide Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
The Carey Olsen team has authored litigation guides for the five offshore law jurisdictions we advise on for the Chambers Global Practice Guides 2025.

The new guides provide the latest legal information on litigation funding, initiating a lawsuit, pre-trial proceedings, discovery, injunctive relief, trials and hearings, settlement, damages and judgment, appeals, costs, alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and arbitration.

To access our guides please click on the jurisdictions below:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Keith Robinson
Alex Hall Taylor KC
Sam Dawson
Elaine Gray
Marcus Pallot
