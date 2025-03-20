Moving To The Channel Islands: A Guide For Asset Managers

Jersey and Guernsey have long been recognised as leading international investment hubs, offering asset managers a compelling mix of professional and lifestyle advantages.

At a recent webinar hosted by our Channel Islands Investment Funds & Corporate practice group in partnership with the HFM European COO Club, industry experts discussed what makes these jurisdictions so attractive and shared their tops tips on making the most of life in the Channel Islands.

Key benefits of relocating to the Channel Islands Central location

One of the main draws of Jersey and Guernsey is their accessibility. Located just a short flight from London and other European financial centres, both Islands operate in a convenient time zone for cross-border deals.

This connectivity, combined with a straightforward regulatory environment, makes them a natural choice for asset managers seeking a jurisdiction that supports efficiency without unnecessary complexity.

The Island community

Beyond their financial advantages, the Islands offer an exceptional quality of life. Many professionals are drawn to the safe and welcoming environment, excellent schools and strong sense of community.

The real estate market also presents attractive options compared to other major financial hubs, with a mix of coastal and countryside properties available.

Flexible tax and regulatory regimes

From a business perspective, Jersey and Guernsey maintain simple and stable tax regimes, with internationally respected regulatory systems. Recent Moneyval reports have reinforced their reputation for strong financial governance, and it's simple to satisfy the economic substance requirements.

Importantly, the financial services regulators in both jurisdictions are known for their accessibility, allowing businesses to engage directly and build constructive relationships from the outset.

Investment-friendly ecosystem

The Islands are home to a thriving entrepreneurial spirit. With a well-established private wealth sector, they are particularly attractive for asset managers specialising in cross-generational wealth transfer. The presence of a significant high-net-worth community creates further opportunities for collaboration and business.

Considerations for moving to the Channel Islands

Housing

For those considering relocation, housing is often a key consideration. In Guernsey, there are minimal restrictions on property purchases for British nationals and those with indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

Jersey, meanwhile, offers dedicated routes for high-value activity businesses and economically active high-net-worth individuals, providing a straightforward path to residency. Thankfully, conveyancing on the Islands is also a relatively simple process.

Employment laws

Employment laws are broadly similar to those in the UK, though businesses should review specific regulations before hiring staff. Likewise, regulatory and economic substance considerations should be factored into your planning to ensure compliance from the outset.

How we can support you

Our Channel Islands Investment Funds & Corporate practice group works closely with fund managers worldwide, providing expert guidance throughout their and their investment funds' lifecycles. If you're considering a move to Jersey or Guernsey, launching an investment structure in the Channel Islands, or are an existing Channel Islands-based manager, our team offers bespoke support to help establish and grow your presence in these jurisdictions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.