Full Technology Conference Line Up Announced

The full line up of speakers, including respected international voices, has been announced for ‘Finovation: The Guernsey Edge' taking place at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre on Wednesday 11 September.

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The one-day conference, jointly hosted by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and Guernsey Finance, will consider the opportunities for Guernsey to leverage its nimbleness, robust legal framework and approach to regulation to make financial services better with technology. Speakers include former UK National Security Advisor and Cabinet Secretary, The Lord Sedwill KCMG, as well as influential voices on cyber security, digital money and quantum computing.

With just two weeks to go, spaces are filling up fast. Anyone interested in attending should register their interest by emailing rsvp@gfsc.gg by 4 September.

For the full speaker line up and agenda, please visit www.guernseyfinance.com/events/2024/gfsc-finovation-the-guernsey-edge

