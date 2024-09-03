Leading The Way In Sustainable Finance Implementation (Podcast)

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
In this special edition of the Sustainable Finance Guernsey
podcast, we speak to Michael Bonte-Friedheim, CEO of NextEnergy
Group, and Ben Morgan, Partner at Carey Olsen, about their
experiences meeting King Charles III and the significant impact of
sustainable finance initiatives in Guernsey. They discuss the
growth of NextEnergy's solar investments, the benefits of
Guernsey's fund structures, and the broader social and
environmental impacts of their work.
