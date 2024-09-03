Leading The Way In Sustainable Finance Implementation (Podcast)

In this special edition of the Sustainable Finance Guernsey podcast, we speak to Michael Bonte-Friedheim, CEO of NextEnergy Group, and Ben Morgan, Partner at Carey Olsen, about their experiences...

In this special edition of the Sustainable Finance Guernsey podcast, we speak to Michael Bonte-Friedheim, CEO of NextEnergy Group, and Ben Morgan, Partner at Carey Olsen, about their experiences meeting King Charles III and the significant impact of sustainable finance initiatives in Guernsey. They discuss the growth of NextEnergy's solar investments, the benefits of Guernsey's fund structures, and the broader social and environmental impacts of their work.

