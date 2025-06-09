This overview is a basic summary of employment law in Guernsey.

WRITTEN STATEMENT OF TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Empty heading

CONTENTS OF WRITTEN STATEMENT

All employees are entitled to a written statement, within four weeks of the commencement of their employment, setting out the terms and conditions of their employment, which must include the following information:

CONTENTS OF WRITTEN STATEMENT The identity of the employer and the employee The employee's start date The rate of pay, or the method of calculation of pay Pay intervals Hours of work Holiday entitlement Provisions relating to sickness and sick pay Pension entitlement Notice periods Job title Maternity pay or leave entitlement The date of expiry of fixed term (if applicable)

Where there is no relevant entitlement to be included within the particulars, the statement shall include that fact e.g. no entitlement to sick pay. In addition, the written statement may refer the employee to another document, which is reasonably accessible which sets out details of any of the required particulars.

Where there is a subsequent change in any of the terms of employment set out above, that information must generally be confirmed, in writing, to the employee not more than four weeks after the change.

EXCLUSIONS

The above provisions do not apply in relation to any period where the employee is engaged to work wholly or mainly outside Guernsey, certain categories of mariners, or where the employee and employer are also husband and wife.

ENFORCEMENT AND REMEDIES

Where an employer fails to provide a written statement of terms and conditions, an employee may require a reference to the Employment & Discrimination Tribunal (Tribunal) for a determination over what particulars ought to have been included in a written statement. In addition, failure to comply with the obligation to provide a written statement of terms and conditions is a criminal offence, and the employer is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding level 4 on the uniform scale. As at the date of this overview, the current maximum fine is £5,000.

COMMENTS

The requirement to have a basic written statement is a fairly straightforward requirement, although it is one some employers do not comply with. What is unusual about Guernsey is that failure to comply with this requirement is backed up with potential criminal sanctions.

WRITTEN STATEMENT OF PAY AND DEDUCTIONS

CONTENTS OF PAY STATEMENT

All employees are entitled to a written statement of pay on or before the day they are due to be paid including the following information:

CONTENTS OF PAY STATEMENT Gross amount of pay Amount of each deduction from pay Reason for deduction Aggregate amount of all deductions Net amount payable Date on which payment will be made

ENFORCEMENT AND REMEDIES

A failure to comply with the obligation to provide a written statement of term and conditions is a criminal offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding level 4 on the uniform scale. As at the date of this overview, the current maximum fine is £5,000.

COMMENTS

This requirement is something that any employer with any form of automated payroll system should be compliant with, as the information required is fairly basic.

WRITTEN STATEMENT OF REASONS FOR A DISMISSAL

QUALIFICATION FOR THE RIGHT

Where an employee with at least one year's continuous employment is dismissed by their employer, or where a fixed term contract expires and is not renewed, the employee is entitled upon request to a written statement giving particulars of the reasons for their dismissal or termination.

In cases where the employee was pregnant, or on any contractual period of maternity leave, then the employee is entitled to receive a written statement, regardless of whether she makes a request or her length of service.

EXCLUSIONS

This right does not apply in cases where the employee ordinarily works outside of Guernsey.

ENFORCEMENT AND REMEDIES

An employee has the right to make a complaint to the Tribunal, within three months of the effective date of termination, on the grounds that the employer unreasonably failed to provide a written statement or that the particulars of the reasons given in purported compliance with this section are inadequate or untrue.

Where the Tribunal upholds a complaint by an employee, in addition to finding what the reason for dismissal was, it shall make an award equal to half a month's pay or two weeks' pay (where the employee was paid weekly).

COMMENTS

The entitlement to receive a written statement of reasons for a dismissal, whilst important in theory, should not cause employers too much difficulty, as in any letter of dismissal it is best practice to include a reason.

MINIMUM PERIODS OF NOTICE

QUALIFICATION FOR THE RIGHT

All employees are entitled to receive, and required to give, minimum periods of notice, based on the length of service as follows:

ERIOD OF EMPLOYMENT NOTICE TO BE GIVEN 1 month but less than 2 years 1 week 2 years but less than 5 years 2 weeks 5 years more 4 weeks

EXCLUSIONS

The above provisions do not apply to fixed term contracts of three months or less (unless the employee has been continuously employed for more than three months), or where the employee is engaged to work wholly or mainly outside Guernsey, or to certain categories of mariners, or in certain cases of insolvency.

COMMENTS

Although this is an important right for lower paid employees, in practice, after the end of any probationary period, most employers will generally include notice periods of between one and three months for staff, with more senior staff on anything up to six or 12 months. What is unusual in Guernsey is that the increasing notice periods with service apply equally to employer and employee.

UNFAIR DISMISSAL

THE BASIC RIGHT

All qualifying employees have the right not to be unfairly dismissed. For the purposes of the law, dismissal means termination by the employer, non-renewal of a fixed term contract on its expiry, or constructive dismissal.

In order for a dismissal to be fair:

it must be for one of the five potentially fair reasons, namely capability, conduct, redundancy, breach of statutory duty or restriction, or some other substantial reason; and

the employer must act reasonably in treating the reason as sufficient for dismissing the employee.

QUALIFICATION FOR THE RIGHT

In order to qualify for the right, an employee must have been employed for a period of not less than one year, save where the reason for the dismissal is on one of the automatically unfair grounds (see below).

EXCLUSIONS

This right does not apply in cases where the employee ordinarily works outside of Guernsey, certain categories of mariners, or on the expiry of a fixed term where the employee has previously agreed to exclude the right to unfair dismissal in writing.

AUTOMATICALLY UNFAIR DISMISSALS

Where the principal reason for a dismissal is on one of the following grounds it will be considered as an automatically unfair dismissal:

AUTOMATICALLY UNFAIR DISMISSALS Trade union membership or activities Sex, marital status or gender re-assignment Health and safety grounds Assertion of a statutory right Protected or opted-out shop workers who refuse Sunday work Pregnancy, childbirth, adoption or maternity leave

Please see below for more information on the topics of sex discrimination and Sunday work.

ENFORCEMENT AND REMEDIES

Any claim must be brought within three months, beginning on the effective date of termination, or where it was not reasonably practicable for the complaint to have been brought, within such further time as the Tribunal shall allow. Where a dismissal is with notice, it is permitted to bring a claim for unfair dismissal before the notice has expired.

Where the Tribunal upholds a complaint by an employee, it shall make an award equal to six months' pay or 26 weeks' pay (where the employee was paid weekly). Awards of compensation are not subject to reduction on the grounds that the employee has found alternative employment and so mitigated their loss, but can be reduced in circumstances where:

the employee unreasonably refused an offer of re-employment by the employer; or

in any other circumstances where it would be just and equitable to reduce the amount of the award of compensation.

In cases of automatic unfair dismissals, there is no reduction applied under the second ground set out above.

COMMENTS

When considering any judgment, the Tribunal will consider the relevant Codes of Practice (Codes) published by the Employment Relations Service which cover redundancy and disciplinary cases. The principles set out in these Codes are largely common sense and will mirror most internal disciplinary procedures, but if in doubt it is always advisable to refer back to these documents.

What is unusual about Guernsey is the fact that there is a single flat award of six months' or 26 weeks' pay in cases of unfair dismissal. Inevitably this figure will often influence negotiations over entering into compromise agreements, as the employer is always aware that this is a worst-case figure.

SEX DISCRIMINATION

THE BASIC RIGHT

Under the Sex Discrimination Ordinance, 2005 (SDO) it is unlawful to discriminate against people within the workplace on the grounds of:

sex;

marital status;

pregnancy, childbirth, adoption or maternity leave; or

gender reassignment.

Discrimination for these purposes includes:

Direct discrimination. This occurs when a person is treated less favourably than another person because of their sex;

This occurs when a person is treated less favourably than another person because of their sex; Indirect discrimination. This occurs when an employer applies a provision, criterion or practice which applies to all employees but which is a detriment to a considerably larger proportion of women and which he cannot show to be justifiable;

This occurs when an employer applies a provision, criterion or practice which applies to all employees but which is a detriment to a considerably larger proportion of women and which he cannot show to be justifiable; Victimisation. This occurs where a person is subjected to less favourable treatment on the grounds that they have either complained about discrimination, or supported another employee who has complained about discrimination; and

This occurs where a person is subjected to less favourable treatment on the grounds that they have either complained about discrimination, or supported another employee who has complained about discrimination; and Harassment. Unwanted, unreasonable or offensive conduct (physical, verbal or otherwise) of a sexual nature or other conduct based on sex affecting the dignity of men or women at work.

QUALIFICATION FOR THE RIGHT

The right extends to all employees regardless of length of service, as well as job applicants and temporary agency staff.

EXCLUSIONS

There are a number of exclusions to the law, but the key ones are as follows:

Genuine Occupational Qualification (GOQs). Typical examples of GOQ's include the engagement of a female actor to play a female role in a production, or in cases of decency where the job would involve close physical contact by a member of the opposite sex and there would be a reasonable objection; and

Typical examples of GOQ's include the engagement of a female actor to play a female role in a production, or in cases of decency where the job would involve close physical contact by a member of the opposite sex and there would be a reasonable objection; and Maternity pay. Although there is no statutory right to maternity pay in Guernsey, it is not unlawful to provide additional benefits to women in connection with pregnancy or childbirth e.g. provision of paid maternity leave.

ENFORCEMENT AND REMEDIES

Please see our comments in the Prevention of Discrimination (Guernsey) Ordinance, 2022 section below.

THE PREVENTION OF DISCRIMINATION (GUERNSEY) ORDINANCE, 2022

THE BASIC RIGHT

The Prevention of Discrimination (Guernsey) Ordinance, 2022 (PDO) came into effect on 1 October 2023 and makes it unlawful to discriminate against a person on the protected grounds of:

disability;

race;

carer status;

religion or belief; or

sexual orientation.

A further protected ground of age is due to be added in 2025/26 and is currently at the consultation stage with industry.

The PDO runs in parallel to the existing SDO, although they have the same enforcement and remedies.

There are four main forms of discrimination:

direct discrimination;

indirect discrimination;

discrimination by association; and

discrimination arising from disability.

The PDO also sets out two main forms of prohibited conduct:

harassment; and

victimisation.

QUALIFICATION FOR THE RIGHT

The right extends beyond the employment context to include service providers when providing goods, services, education and accommodation and in the membership of clubs and associations. In that sense, it differs from the SDO, which applies in the employment context only.

ENFORCEMENT AND REMEDIES

Any claim must be brought within three months, beginning on the date of the act complained about, or where it was not reasonably practicable for the complaint to have been brought within such further time as the Tribunal shall allow.

The basic compensation for claims of discrimination arising for claims of discrimination relating to employment is that a person is entitled to an award of:

up to 6 months' pay, or 26 weeks' pay if paid weekly; and

an amount payable for injury to feelings up to £10,000.

Where there is a joined complaint of discrimination and unfair dismissal, the maximum award a Tribunal can make is:

up to 9 months' pay or 39 weeks' pay if paid weekly; and

an amount payable for injury to feelings up to £10,000.

The exception to this is where in addition to other complaints, there is a claim or multiple claims of victimisation, in which case the Tribunal may make a further award of:

up to 6 months' pay, or 26 weeks' pay if paid weekly; and

an amount payable for injury to feelings up to £10,000.

It is recommended all employers should already have an equal opportunities policy which explains to staff the position of the company on such issues following the implementation of the PDO. In addition, it is recommended equal opportunities training should be given to staff, so that they can understand the risks involved, including the fact that it is possible for individuals to be personally liable for acts of discrimination as well as their employers. Appleby has been instrumental in assisting the States of Guernsey in creating guidance for the PDO.

For further information, see our guide to discrimination law in Guernsey.

FAMILY FRIENDLY RIGHTS

THE BASIC RIGHT

Legislation has introduced a number of family friendly rights including:

Ante-Natal Care. Expectant mothers are entitled to time off to attend both medical appointments and parent craft classes.

Expectant mothers are entitled to time off to attend both medical appointments and parent craft classes. Basic Maternity/Adoption Leave. All new mothers/adoptive parents are entitled to up to 12 weeks' basic maternity adoption leave, the first two weeks of which are compulsory.

All new mothers/adoptive parents are entitled to up to 12 weeks' basic maternity adoption leave, the first two weeks of which are compulsory. Additional Maternity/Adoption Leave. All new mothers/adoptive parents with at least 15 months' continuous service at the eleventh week before the due date/placement date, are entitled to an additional period of up to 14 weeks (i.e. a total of 26 weeks).

All new mothers/adoptive parents with at least 15 months' continuous service at the eleventh week before the due date/placement date, are entitled to an additional period of up to 14 weeks (i.e. a total of 26 weeks). Keeping-In-Touch Days. During maternity / adoption leave, the mother is entitled to work for up to ten days without affecting their leave entitlement.

During maternity / adoption leave, the mother is entitled to work for up to ten days without affecting their leave entitlement. Maternity/Adoption Support Leave. Partners of new mothers are entitled to take up to two weeks' unpaid leave provided that they have 15 months' continuous service at the eleventh week before the due date/placement date.

Partners of new mothers are entitled to take up to two weeks' unpaid leave provided that they have 15 months' continuous service at the eleventh week before the due date/placement date. Right to Return. Employees, who exercise their statutory right to take leave, have a right to return to their former role, or in the case of redundancy to be offered any suitable alternative employment.

EXCLUSIONS

The above rights are generally subject to the employee notifying the employer.

The right to return is subject to various exceptions, including in cases of redundancy, although advice should always be sought in such circumstances.

ENFORCEMENT AND REMEDIES

Any claim in relation to the enforcement of these rights is brought through the existing framework of unfair dismissal, sex discrimination or detriment. The remedies for such claims are set out above.

COMMENTS

The States are set to report back on proposals to implement shared parental leave, with a view to introducing it over the next few years. In addition, although the right to maternity leave is currently unpaid, the intention is to introduce a paid right in due course. This is being considered alongside the existing right that all new mothers have to a maternity allowance from the States of up to 18 weeks, plus a maternity grant.

There is currently no formal right to request flexible working – see Sex Discrimination above.

REFUSING TO WORK ON SUNDAYS

THE BASIC RIGHT

Any protected shop workers or opted-out shop workers have the right not to be subjected to a detriment for refusing to work on a Sunday.

QUALIFICATION FOR THE RIGHT

Protected shop workers are deemed to be those who have been employed by the same employer prior to 1 July 2002 or any other shop workers whose contract of employment does not require them to work on Sundays.

All other shop workers can opt out of Sunday working by providing their employer with three months' written notice saying that they object to Sunday working.

EXCLUSIONS

The right does not apply to those shop workers who are only employed to work on Sundays.

ENFORCEMENT AND REMEDIES

Any claim must be brought within three months, beginning on the date of act was complained about, or where it was not reasonably practicable for the complaint to have been brought, within such further time as the Tribunal shall allow.

Where the Tribunal upholds a complaint by an employee, it shall make an award equal to one month's pay, or four weeks' pay (where the employee was paid weekly). For cases of dismissal on the grounds of refusal to work on Sundays, see the Unfair Dismissal section above.

COMMENTS

The procedure around workers opting out of Sunday working is complicated and any notice is required to contain certain prescribed information. For clients in the retail sector, it is advisable to have a policy on this area to avoid disputes.

MINIMUM WAGE

THE BASIC RIGHT

All workers are entitled to receive the minimum wage, which from 1 October 2024 is as follows:

for workers of 18 years of age and older – £12 per hour; and

for workers of 16 and 17 years old – £10.80 per hour.

Currently, where a worker is provided with accommodation and food, the maximum offset amount against a wage an employer can make is £152 per week. If a worker is provided with accommodation only, then the maximum amount that can be offset is £109 per week.

A worker's appropriate rate is calculated by averaging their hourly pay in any pay reference period. For those workers paid monthly, the pay reference period is a month, whereas for those paid weekly it will be a week.

Any worker has the right not to be subjected to a detriment in connection with the minimum wage.

QUALIFICATION FOR THE RIGHT

The right applies to nearly all workers employed in Guernsey regardless of length of service. As this is a right which belongs to the wider category of workers rather than just employees, it includes, for example, casual workers and temporary agency staff.

EXCLUSIONS

The only workers excluded from the right are certain fisherman, prisoners, voluntary workers and apprentices under the age of 18.

Most payments made to staff will count towards the calculation of the minimum wage, but there are a number of important exclusions including, overtime rates, unsocial hours' allowances and tips.

ENFORCEMENT AND REMEDIES

The law can be enforced either by individual workers through the Tribunal or the courts, or by the States themselves. Where a complaint by an employee is upheld, it shall make an award equal to the shortfall in pay plus interest.

Where the Tribunal upholds a complaint by an employee that they have been the subject of a detriment, it shall make an award equal to one month's pay or four weeks' pay (where the employee was paid weekly). For cases of dismissal connected with the minimum wage see the Unfair Dismissal section above.

Failure to comply with the minimum wage, obstructing an enforcement officer, or failing to keep records, or keeping false or misleading records are all criminal offences. Penalties are fines of up to £10,000, three months in prison, or both.

COMMENTS

For employers who operate more complicated pay structures, it can actually be very difficult to properly calculate the appropriate rate of pay, as not all payments made will qualify. In addition, there is the possibility of criminal sanctions for both the employer and responsible individuals, which may include a custodial sentence.

CONTRACTING OUT AND COMPROMISE AGREEMENTS

THE BASIC RIGHT

Any provision which purports to exclude or limit any right, or otherwise to preclude any person from bringing proceedings before the Tribunal is void, with the exception of:

an agreement by a fixed term worker to exclude their right to bring a claim for unfair dismissal upon expiry of their contract;

an agreement reached following conciliation through the Employment Relations Service at the Commerce and Employment Department; or

a valid compromise agreement.

COMPROMISE AGREEMENTS

It is possible for employees to waive any rights they may have to bring a Tribunal claim by entering into a valid compromise agreement which complies with the following conditions:

the agreement is in writing;

the agreement relates to the particular proceedings;

the employee has received independent legal advice on the terms of the agreement;

the adviser had in force at the time the advice provision for insurance;

the agreement identifies the adviser; and

the agreement states the conditions regulating compromise agreements are satisfied.

Legal advice on a compromise agreement can be given by a lawyer (which includes both Advocates of the Royal Court of Guernsey, members of the bar or solicitors in the UK) or a certified officer of the trade union.

COMMENTS

Although there is no legal requirement to contribute towards an employee's legal costs of obtaining independent advice, it is certainly customary to do so.

IMMIGRATION AND HIRING FOREIGN NATIONALS

Immigration in Guernsey is tightly controlled, principally through restrictions on the property market, which means that it is expensive for anyone who is not a qualified resident or has been granted a housing licence, as they would be required to purchase or rent property on the "Open Market", rather than the "Local Market".

Guernsey operates a two-tier immigration system, with restrictions on non-EEA workers as well as non-local workers. For advice concerning visas and immigration please contact a member of the Guernsey Employment Team using the contact information provided at the end of this Overview.

Historically, the ability to work in Guernsey was governed by a system known as "Right to Work" which required non-locals to hold a housing licence in order to work and live in Guernsey. The previous regime has now been repealed and replaced with the Population Management (Guernsey) Law, 2016, as amended, (Law) albeit there are extensive transitional provisions which deal with individuals who have accrued rights under the old system.

The Law dictates which individuals can reside in Guernsey, for what length of time and in what type of property, and requires almost everybody who works in the Island to hold either a Certificate or Permit. The Law is supported by a number of policies set by the Committee for Home Affairs which provide guidance on a number of issues such as what type of employment contract attracts what type of employment permit, what happens if an individuals' circumstances change, as well as a number of important additional exemptions from the Law. For more information please see our Guide to The Population Management (Guernsey) Law, 2016.

SECONDARY PENSIONS

The Secondary Pensions (Guernsey and Alderney) Law (Secondary Pensions Law) came into force on a progressive basis for all employers on 1 July 2024.

ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES

The Secondary Pensions Law applies to all employees if they are resident in Guernsey, Herm, Jethou, or Alderney who are:

between the age of 16 and state pension age;

not in full time education; and

earning more than the lower earnings limit each year for Social Security contributions.

Provided they satisfy the above criteria, an employee will be known as a "Designated Employee" and generally their employer is required to automatically enrol them into a pension scheme. However, even if an employee does not meet the above criteria and requests to join the relevant scheme (known as a Voluntary Employee), they must also be allowed to do so.

For the purposes of the Secondary Pensions Law, it makes no difference if an employee is full time, part time, or works on a zero hours' contract. The employee must be covered by a secondary pension and the contributions owed are the same percentages of their salary.

MINIMUM CONTRIBUTIONS

The minimum contributions that an employer and employee must make are due to increase during the period 2024 – 2032 as follows: Furthermore, an employer can choose the levels of contributions into the scheme, provided this is the same or higher than the minimum contributions in the table above. It is also possible for the employer to pay all of the contribution itself, without the employee needing to make any contributions.

MINIMUM CONTRIBUTIONS 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Employer 1% 1% 1% 2% 2% 3% 3% 3% 3.5% Employee 1% 1% 1.5% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% 6.5% Overall 2% 2% 2,5% 4% 5% 7% 8% 9% 10%

RELEVANT SCHEME

One of the most important points to note is that the relevant scheme must meet the requirements found in the Secondary Pensions Law. For a standard occupational defined contribution scheme, the requirements to become an "approbated scheme" which is the term the Secondary Pensions Law uses are as follows:

be an approved scheme which complies with section 150(2) of The Income Tax (Guernsey) Law, 1975 ( 1975 Law );

); comply with the Pension Scheme and Gratuity Scheme Rules 2021, or under an equivalent or similar statutory pensions regulatory regime in the British Islands;

meet the minimum contributions (as outlined above); and

comply with certain new rules within the Law regarding refunds and triviality requirements (in particular, the relevant scheme must allow a member leaving after three months of the date of enrolment to choose between the making of a transfer payment into another scheme or deferred benefits).

For employers that do not have any kind of scheme in place, the States have also introduced Your Island Plan (YIP), which is an approved, compliant secondary pensions scheme. Further advice should be taken if any employee specifically requests to join YIP rather than an employer's scheme.

WHAT INFORMATION DO EMPLOYEES HAVE TO BE PROVIDED WITH?

Prior to being enrolled, employees should be given the following information on their employer's scheme so that they can make a comparison with YIP:

the costs and charges of the scheme;

the key parties responsible for the governance of the scheme;

investment options; and

retirement benefits.

Employers need to go further than simply providing a web address that contains information on the scheme. Instead, employees should be given this information in an accessible format. The relevant pension provider should be in a position to provide this information.

IS IT POSSIBLE FOR AN EMPLOYEE TO OPT OUT OF HAVING A PENSION?

An employee is able to opt out of a secondary pension scheme but only after their employer has enrolled them using a prescribed form. However, any opting out isn't permanent so an employer will be required periodically to re-enrol any staff who have opted out.

MANDATORY PENSION SCHEMES

Some employers may choose to make it a condition of employment that all employees join their scheme, such that employees are not given the choice to opt out. Where this applies, employers do not have to give their staff the option of joining YIP.

SUMMARY OF KEY EMPLOYMENT DIFFERENCES WITH UK LAW

Although Guernsey law is similar to UK law in a number of regards, the following are some of the key areas where there is no equivalent local legislation.

OTHER AREAS Redundancy pay Sick pay Holidays Collective redundancies TUPE Agency workers Whistleblowing

SUMMARY OF KEY RIGHTS AND PENALTIES

EMPLOYMENT RIGHT PENALTIES Written Statement of Terms and Conditions Criminal offence – max fine £5,000 Written Statement of Pay and Deductions Criminal offence – max fine £5,000 Written Statement of Reasons for a Dismissal Half a month's or 2 weeks' pay Minimum Periods of Notice 1 to 4 weeks' notice Unfair Dismissal 6 months or 26 weeks' pay Refusing to Work on Sundays 1 month's or 4 weeks' pay (Detriment) PDO and SDO Up to 6 months' pay, or 26 weeks' pay (Single Claims) or 9 months' pay or 39 weeks' pay (Combined Claim including unfair dismissal) plus in either case an injury to feelings award of up to £10,000 Minimum Wage 1 month's or 4 weeks' pay (Detriment)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.