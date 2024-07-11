UAE Launches New Comprehensive Legislation Platform And Approves Law Enforcement Index

UAE Launches New Comprehensive Legislation Platform

In a significant move towards enhancing transparency and accessibility in the legal landscape, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced an integrated legislation platform, (https://uaelegislation.gov.ae), encompassing federal laws, decrees, bylaws, and executive decisions dating back to the establishment of the UAE in 1971. This initiative was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during a recent Cabinet meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed underscored the collaborative efforts that led to the successful completion of over 73 legislations in various sectors, marking the highest achievement since the Union's establishment. The platform, available in both Arabic and English, is designed to be participatory, allowing specialists and experts to express opinions on existing laws and submit suggestions and observations on legislation under preparation. The goal is to strengthen government transparency, encourage public participation, and ensure that the legal and legislative environment in the UAE is among the best globally.

In conjunction with the platform launch, a new government index, the Law Enforcement Index, was approved. This index aims to assess the impact of laws across all segments of society, including investors, citizens, residents, and specialized categories. It underscores the UAE's commitment to justice, emphasizing the fair and equal application of laws to everyone. Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that justice is the foundation of governance, and the rule of law remains a key priority.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the higher policy for science, technology, and innovation, focusing on six key areas: energy transition, health, food security, water security, technology, cybersecurity, and industrialization. This national policy is expected to contribute to the country's GDP and create opportunities for future generations through strategic investments in research programs.

Moreover, the Cabinet endorsed the national policy for women's health, a strategic initiative aimed at ensuring women have access to the highest standard of healthcare services, covering preventive, curative, and rehabilitative care. Both governmental and private sectors will collaborate to support health research endeavors, working towards advancing women's health throughout the country.

Al Kabban & Associates, a prominent law firm in the UAE, welcomes these progressive steps by the government, reinforcing the commitment to legal excellence and transparency.

Originally published on February 7, 2024

