ISOLAS LLP operates as a limited liability partnership in Gibraltar, registered under number 00001 with offices at Suite 23, Portland House, Glacis Road. The firm's structure includes partners...

ISOLAS LLP is a full service Gibraltar law firm and can advise on the full range of legal services available in Gibraltar. An award-winning firm, ranked by the world’s leading directories as a leader in the market, our only focus is on our clients and on delivering the best solutions.

ISOLAS Partner Steven Caetano has contributed to the latest edition of the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL) Magazine.

In “A Category of Its Own,” Steven explores Gibraltar’s bespoke regulatory framework for prediction markets and the greater certainty it provides for operators, investors, and advisers.

Read full article here ➡️ https://lnkd.in/e4ydsrN5

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